Hip hop icons Wu-Tang Clan, Nas unite for tour coming to Houston

Method Man and the Wu-Tang Clan (left) are teaming up with Nas (right) for the NY State of Mind tour that hits Houston in September 2022. (Getty Images)

After several years away, hip hop legends Nas and Wu-Tang Clan are returning Houston later this year as part of their NY State of Mind tour. The tour, which begins in August, rolls through Texas in September with them hitting Houston's Toyota Center on Sept. 24, then doing a show in Austin on Sept. 25, followed by a show in Dallas on Sept. 26.

Tickets, which will range from $39.50 to $179.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 26 .

Nas, whose 1994 album Illmatic is still billed as one of the best in hip hop history, last performed in the Houston area when he teamed up with Lauryn Hill for a show in September 2017 at Sugar Land's Smart Financial Centre. Wu-Tang Clan, who shook up the hip hop world with their 1993 album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), also performed in Sugar Land in October 2019.

The 48-year-old Nas, one of the most gifted lyricists of our time, has released 15 albums, including three in the past two years. His 2020 album King's Disease earned him his first Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Wu-Tang Clan hasn't produced much new music as a collective, but Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, fictionalized series, has kept the iconic group thriving in popular culture. The series recently was picked up for a third and final season.

