Hip hop icons Wu-Tang Clan, Nas unite for tour coming to Houston

By Matt Young
Chron.com
Chron.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJyIE_0fDZsBNd00
Method Man and the Wu-Tang Clan (left) are teaming up with Nas (right) for the NY State of Mind tour that hits Houston in September 2022. (Getty Images)

After several years away, hip hop legends Nas and Wu-Tang Clan are returning Houston later this year as part of their NY State of Mind tour. The tour, which begins in August, rolls through Texas in September with them hitting Houston's Toyota Center on Sept. 24, then doing a show in Austin on Sept. 25, followed by a show in Dallas on Sept. 26.

Tickets, which will range from $39.50 to $179.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 26 .

Nas, whose 1994 album Illmatic is still billed as one of the best in hip hop history, last performed in the Houston area when he teamed up with Lauryn Hill for a show in September 2017 at Sugar Land's Smart Financial Centre. Wu-Tang Clan, who shook up the hip hop world with their 1993 album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), also performed in Sugar Land in October 2019.

The 48-year-old Nas, one of the most gifted lyricists of our time, has released 15 albums, including three in the past two years. His 2020 album King's Disease earned him his first Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Wu-Tang Clan hasn't produced much new music as a collective, but Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, fictionalized series, has kept the iconic group thriving in popular culture. The series recently was picked up for a third and final season.

CultureMap Houston

Houston hip-hop legend Bun B named grand marshal of Art Car Parade

Houston rap legend Bun B is having the best month ever. He just made history with his epic H-Town Takeover at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as the first Black male headliner from Houston (read our review of the big night here) that featured a who’s-who of Houston hip-hop. Speaking of the rodeo, Bun debuted his fan favorite Trillburgers there. This weekend, he is performing an intimate Rock the Bells show Sunday, March 27.
TMZ.com

NYC DJ Kay Slay Dead From Covid at 55

DJ Kay Slay has died after a 4-month battle with COVID ... this according to his family and peers. The NY-based legendary hip-hop ambassador passed away Sunday, first confirmed by Wack 100, and then others, as tributes started to pour in from across the industry. His family writes, "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Nas
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
HipHopDX.com

How Biggie & 2Pac's Murders Led Pete Rock To Bridge East Coast-West Coast Hip Hop

Exclusive – Legendary Hip Hop producer Pete Rock is bringing his story to TV One’s Unsung series on Sunday (March 27). The episode tells the journey of Rock’s move from the Bronx to Mount Vernon, New York where he would go on to make magic in a downstairs studio on Hillside Avenue affectionately known as The Basement.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Rapper#Icons#The Ny State Of Mind#Toyota Center#American
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z, Diddy & Fat Joe Show Out For DJ Khaled At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

DJ Khaled has done a lot since coming up in the game as a Miami radio disc jockey. The We The Best CEO has a successful music career and several business ventures that continue to raise his stock. It’s safe to say DJ Khaled is a star, thanks to all of his accomplishments, and the best part about that is he actually has one he can call his own now.
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Album ‘Forever’ Is a Beautiful Tribute to a Hip-Hop Legend

Click here to read the full article. Any posthumous album is, by its nature, haunting — the sound of ghosts on wax forever floating in a state between unfinished project and final-ever recordings. But in the case of Phife Dawg, who died in 2016 at the age of 45 from diabetes complications, that purgatorial sense feels particularly cruel. At the time of his death, the rapper born Malik Taylor had reunited — albeit tenuously — with New York hip-hop icons A Tribe Called Quest. That reunion led to Tribe’s final album, the excellent We Got It From Here … Thank...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chlöe Names Donna Summer, Kanye West, And Kelis As Influences For Debut Album

Click here to read the full article. It’s beginning to look a lot like Chlöe season. As the R&B-pop songbird is basking in the release of her second solo single, “Treat Me,” she took to Twitter for an impromptu Q&A with her fans. The self-proclaimed “unpredictable, fun, [and] meaningful” artist allowed fans to ask her anything, but she kept most of her responses centered around her impending solo debut album. The album, which she explained is a myriad of genres, doesn’t have a set release date, but is influenced by the likes of Kanye West, Kelis, Imogen Heap, Donna Summer, and...
MUSIC
