Singer Roderick 'Pooh' Clark dead at 49: High-Five band member passes away from pneumonia after being paralyzed for 30 years due to car crash

Original High-Five member Roderick 'Pooh' Clark - who had the hit 1991 song I Like The Way - died in Waco, Texas on Sunday.

The artist was only 49-years-old when he passed from complications from a longtime infection as well as pneumonia, which he had been battling for the past two weeks, according to a Tuesday report from TMZ.

One of his Hi-Five members Marcus Sanders told the site that Clark had been in and out of the hospital for weeks.

The star had already been struggling for decades as he had been paralyzed from the neck down for the past 30 years after being involved in a bad car accident in 1992.

Sad loss: Original High-Five member Roderick 'Pooh' Clark - who had the hit 1991 song I Like The Way - died in Waco, Texas on Sunday

His famous band: The quintet was comprised of musicians Roderick, Marcus Sanders, Tony Thompson, Russell Neal and Toriano Easley

The crooner was best known for the 1991 song I Like The Way (The Kissing Game) that he recorded with his R&B quintet.

Their other hit tunes were I Just Can't Handle It and I Can't Wait Another Minute from the eponymous debut album.

The star had been in a wheelchair since 1992 when he got in a car accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

The crash happened in Florida.

Too young: The artist was only 49-years-old when he passed from complications from a longtime infection as well as pneumonia, which he had been battling for the past two weeks, according to a Tuesday report from TMZ

Tough turn: The artist had been paralyzed from the neck down for the past 30 years as he was involved in a bad car accident in 1992

It left him paralyzed from the neck down, which made him rely on a wheelchair and help from others.

The site added that at some point he 'developed an infection that spread through his body'; it was added that he had the infection for 'some time.'

The group's musical director Martinez Little, shared, 'We had some amazing phone conversations in the past and some great visits when I came thru Waco! I'll cherish them forever.'

The group came together in 1989 when they were signed to Jive Records.

They had music magic: The crooner was best known for the 1991 song I Like The Way (The Kissing Game) that he recorded with his R&B quintet. Their other hit tunes were I Just Can't Handle It and I Can't Wait Another Minute from the eponymous debut album

The quintet was comprised of musicians Roderick, Marcus as well as Tony Thompson, Russell Neal, and Toriano Easley.

Their first album came out in 1990.

The collection includes I Like The Way (The Kissing Game), I Just Can't Handle It and I Can't Wait Another Minute which were all hits.

And the band played on: Their next album Keep It Goin' On came out in 1992 but was not as big of a success but the songs She's Playing Hard To Get and Quality Time did well on the charts

Their next album Keep It Goin' On came out in 1992 but was not as big of a success but the songs She's Playing Hard To Get and Quality Time did well on the charts.

After that album came out, Pooh was involved in a car accident which left him paralyzed.

In 1993, the band came out with a new album, Faithful, that had the song Unconditional Love on it. The song did well and was on the Menace II Society soundtrack.

In 2005 another album, The Return, debuted.