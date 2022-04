Joystream is planning to launch a mainnet this year and currently has 3434 memberships on its testnet. Joystream, the decentralized video platform powered by blockchain announced that it has raised $5.85 million in its last funding round. This brings the company’s total valuation at $60 million and its total funded amount to $13 million. Joystream is on a mission to empower individual artists, unlike other mainstream mediums that favor corporations. It wants to establish a decentralized YouTube-like platform for creators and give them full control over their content and its distribution, curation, discovery, and monetization.

MARKETS ・ 27 DAYS AGO