Decatur, AL

New look for interactive Decatur map, find out who your Council member is

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Need to know when your trash will be picked up? Who your Decatur City Council member is? The City has just revamped a special webpage to help residents get these answers.

The City’s Geographic Information System (GIS) now runs on top of Google Maps. Residents just need to type their address into the top right corner of the screen, and they’ll be able to find out:

  • Garbage collection schedule
  • Recycling collection days
  • City Council Representative
  • Elementary, Middle, and High School District

Access the revamped Decatur City GIS website here .

Community Policy