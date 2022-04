BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – A disturbing case of antisemitism is under investigation in Boca Raton after someone left messages of hate outside of homes in a residential neighborhood on Wednesday. U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch tweeted a photo of one of the antisemitic flyers, which had Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s picture and the words, “Died fighting the human race’s eternal enemy, The Jew.” These were “delivered” to homes in Boca Raton, FL this morning. Hitler attempted to eradicate the Jews from the earth. His Nazis slaughtered 6 million Jews. This vile antisemitism must be universally condemned. And the cowards spreading this hate must...

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO