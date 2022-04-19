ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Teenage girl reported missing from Pulaski County found safe

By Pat Thomas
WDBJ7.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Kasey has been found safe. EARLIER STORY: The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking...

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Mom, 3 children found safe after reported missing in Greensboro area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A missing mom and her three children have been found safe, according to Greensboro Crime Stoppers. Police originally said Ayanna Falls and her three children were reported missing in Greensboro and were last seen on March 12. The family is from the Charlotte area. Police said they were all found safe but haven't released any more details about how they were found.
GREENSBORO, NC
WIBW

Missing Kansas girl found safe weeks after she was last seen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About 16 days after she was last seen, a missing 17-year-old from Manhattan has been found safe. The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Friday morning, March 25, to notify the community that Yasmin, a 17-year-old girl from Manhattan who had gone missing, had been found safe.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
