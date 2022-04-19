ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annandale, VA

Student diver overcomes three brain surgeries to earn athletic awards

By Matteo Iadonisi
Localish
Localish
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lmnDT_0fDZpYTJ00

As a 15-year-old, Sean Binning enjoyed diving for sport and hanging out with friends. But his life changed on March 5, 2019.

"It was like a normal day," he said. "I got, like, the worst headache."

What Binning thought was a migraine turned into much worse when he collapsed. A trip to the hospital revealed that he had a ruptured brain AVM, or arteriovenous malformation. He was born with it but never knew. He was immediately sent in for emergency surgery.

"I don't remember anything until I went to the ambulance and then I woke up 18 days later," said Binning.

Three years and three brain surgeries later, Binning is back in action. But he had to rediscover the most basic parts of life before returning to the board.

"I had to learn how to walk, talk, speak because of my trach," he said. "Over time, I started getting better and better."

Binning, now an 18-year-old, left his hometown of Annandale, Virginia, to join the Rider University Men's Swimming and Diving Team. In February, he helped the team become Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champions for the 10th time in a row.

The freshman walked away with two awards. Not only was he the rookie diver of the meet, but he was also named diver of the meet overall.

"It's all because of my coach, my parents, my teammates just pushed me through it," said Binning. "I didn't think I would get this far. I just enjoy the sport. So I'm going to see how far I can go."

Binning may not have his sights set on a professional career in diving after college, but he does what to dive head-first into the world of neuroscience by attending medical school.

"People have been worse than me. I mean, I was happy to be alive. I didn't know if I could still live after that," he said. "But I mean, it's incredible how far I've got here and I think I can help other people."

Comments / 2

Related
swimswam.com

Saint Louis University Swimmer Sean North Dies at 20 Years Old

Saint Louis University swimmer Sean North died earlier this month. The sophomore was a member of the A-10 Honor Roll as a freshman. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Saint Louis University swimmer Sean North died on April 5. According to an email sent by to the student body by...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annandale, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
WMBB

Local lifters prepare for FHSAA State Championships

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Local lifters are preparing for the FHSAA Boys Weightlifting State Championships that will begin on Thursday in Port St. Joe. Arnold senior Stone Nadeau took first place in the 129 weight class in the Class 2A Region Finals and is hoping to bring yet another gold medal to the Marlins […]
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Special Olympics athlete hoping for a gold medal at upcoming USA Games

When Keith Poling gets on his paddleboard, his goal as he trains for the upcoming 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando June 5-12 is simple: Go fast and don’t fall. Recently, the 32-year-old athlete from Citrus Springs met the Chronicle at Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River where he frequently practices his sport.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Surgeries#Diving#Rider University#Swimming#Emergency Surgery
KSAT 12

Scholar Athlete: Marliz Valenzuela, Harlan High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Marliz Valenzuela of Harlan High School. Marliz is a four-year starter on the varsity soccer team. She also plays for the San Antonio Surf Soccer club and is a youth coach. Marliz has been named First-Team Academic All-District three years in a row and was named Academic All-State. She’s the secretary of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and is a member of the Spanish Honor Society, Random Acts of Kindness Club, Technical Theatre and is an AP Scholar. She also volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and the San Antonio Food Bank. She maintains a 102.12 GPA and is ranked ninth in her class. Marliz plans to attend college, major in Psychology and become a therapist.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Localish

Localish

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy