Bridgeport, WV

Man hands officers meth instead of registration at traffic stop

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Bridgeport.

Roy Porter

On April 17, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration while at mile marker 125 on I-79, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers spoke with the vehicle’s driver, Roy Porter, 57, who handed officers a packet that they thought was the registration of the vehicle, however, a small plastic bag fell out, officers said.

Hundreds of Xanax bars, several guns seized in Preston County

Inside the bag, were “a couple pieces of crystal-like substance,” and officers led a K9 unit around the area of the vehicle to perform a free-air sniff which resulted in a positive indication, according to the complaint.

Porter was found to be in possession of 4 grams of meth, and a passenger in the vehicle, Jared Mayle, 21, of Salem, had 220 grams of meth, officers said

Mayle has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently out on bond.

Porter has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

