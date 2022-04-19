Man hands officers meth instead of registration at traffic stop
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Bridgeport.
On April 17, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper registration while at mile marker 125 on I-79, according to a criminal complaint.
Officers spoke with the vehicle’s driver, Roy Porter, 57, who handed officers a packet that they thought was the registration of the vehicle, however, a small plastic bag fell out, officers said.Hundreds of Xanax bars, several guns seized in Preston County
Inside the bag, were “a couple pieces of crystal-like substance,” and officers led a K9 unit around the area of the vehicle to perform a free-air sniff which resulted in a positive indication, according to the complaint.
Porter was found to be in possession of 4 grams of meth, and a passenger in the vehicle, Jared Mayle, 21, of Salem, had 220 grams of meth, officers said
Mayle has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently out on bond.
Porter has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 1