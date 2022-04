INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For some people, April 20 is just another day. But for others, it’s 4/20, a day to take part in recreational marijuana use. Devon McDonald, the executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, says the institute understands some people are going to use marijuana, even though it’s illegal under state and federal law. McDonald says the institute just wants to reduce the number of people who get out on the roads after using the drug.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO