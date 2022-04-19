Drop in gas prices could be ‘temporary’ as global oil supply remains ‘constrained’
By Justin Boggs
News Channel 25
1 day ago
AAA has reported a small drop in gas prices —nearly 16 cents in the last month — but there is little optimism the trend will continue. AAA said Monday that a combination of global oil prices going back up coupled with increased...
High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
Prices at the gas pump have continued to decline, with the average price falling below $4 "in much of the country," according to AAA. AAA cited falling oil prices for the recent slip in pump prices. The cost of oil accounts for 50% of what consumers pay at the pump.
Prices at the pump are getting a little bit easier to stomach. The average cost of a gallon of regular gas went down to $4.27, marking a 10-cent decrease in the last two weeks, the Associated Press reported on Sunday, citing the Lundberg Survey. However, that's still $1.32 over the...
DESPITE soaring gas prices, it is important to not let your car go below an eighth of a tank. AAA repair systems manager David Bennett shares that doing so will damage the fuel system. To hinder more damage and shield the fuel system, putting gas when down to a quarter...
It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
SIX men have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $60,000 worth of fuel from gas station pumps, as prices remain high across the country. Police in Florida launched "Operation Empty Tank" in February after two Circle K gas stations in the Tampa Bay area found $25,000 worth of shortages from their pumps.
MILLIONS of Americans could be getting a huge new monthly payment to help with spiking gas prices. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 proposal would see Americans get a monthly energy rebate of $100 per month, as well as $100 for each dependent, for the remainder of 2022. The check...
It is no surprise that California has the highest gasoline prices in the U.S. given that it has the highest gas taxes, but even natives of The Golden State are being blown away by the eye-popping sticker prices they are finding at the pump. Matt Shupe of Walnut Creek, California,...
A gallon of regular gasoline costs over 40% more than a year ago as U.S. drivers head into Easter weekend, with prices at the pump unlikely to see a significant decline anytime soon after a 9% climb in oil prices in the past week. Late Friday morning, the national average...
The government wants to give you money to pay for gas. Gas prices steadily crept up month after month in 2021, and they've soared to historic highs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, lawmakers want to help families cope with rising costs by pausing gas taxes or simply sending out cash.
The Biden administration is planning to allow a gasoline blend that includes 15% ethanol to continue to be sold into summer, senior administration officials announced Tuesday.The 15% mix, known as E15 gasoline, is usually banned for sale from June 1 to September 15, peak travel months, because it is more volatile in the heat and there is some concern that it contributes to smog, though renewable fuel advocates claim this is untrue. Under current law, gas stations may sell a 10% ethanol blend year round. The Environmental Protection Agency intends to issue a national emergency waiver to change that for...
rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
