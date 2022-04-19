Dublin Airport received 12,272 noise complaints from one person in 2021

April 19 (UPI) -- One individual in Ireland made 12,272 noise complaints against Dublin Airport in 2021, airport operator DAA has announced.

The unidentified person averaged 34 complaints a day and accounted for 90% of all complaints received by DAA about aircraft taking off and landing at the location.

The total complaints last year totaled 13,569, but would have been only 1,296 if cases by the individual were not counted.

The individual, who lives in Ongar located in north-west Dublin, had also previously made 6,227 complaints in 2020, almost double what they did in 2021.

The complaints are continuing in 2022 with the person having already filed 5,276 notices, a daily average of 59.

Most complaints are filed by those who live near the airport and are on flight paths. Most complaints are also about aircraft being used at night.

DAA says it has responded to each individual complaint and said airport operators are committed to working with communities on issues such as aircraft noise.

DAA has also introduced an online system known as Webtrak that gives details on flight paths and noise levels from aircraft using Dublin Airpot. Webtrak also makes it easier to submit noise complaints.