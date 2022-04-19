ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online positive parenting programme for promoting parenting competencies and skills: randomised controlled trial

By Sararat Tuntipuchitanon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePositive parenting programmes (PPP), albeit effective, are not readily accessible to the general public, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 103 healthy caregiver-child dyads, we investigated the effectiveness of online PPP on parenting sense of competencies (primary outcome), parenting styles and behavioural concerns of children aged 3"“6Â years (secondary outcomes) between...

IN THIS ARTICLE
