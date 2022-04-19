ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Texts show Oath Keepers discussed providing security for figures linked to Trump effort to overturn election

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgtPY_0fDZo8OB00
Tweet

Newly released court documents show a series of texts among members of the far-right Oath Keepers discussing how to provide security for a wider range of Trump allies than previously known.

The exchanges between the militia group show they discussed providing security for former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, Stop the Steal organizer Ali Alexander, and far-right radio host Alex Jones, along with other individuals and groups tied to former President Trump.

The documents were filed in the case of Ed Vallejo, an Oath Keepers member who stood by in Virginia with a stockpile of 30 days worth of weapons and ammunition as the attack at the Capitol was underway. Politico first reported on the court filing, made as Vallejo seeks pretrial release.

The texts show Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who is himself facing seditious conspiracy charges, discussing the group’s plans to provide personal security detail, which he refers to as PSD, for several figures involved in planning for the rally that day.

“This time around we have request for PSD for Ali Alexander (he’s had death threats and is asking for a two-man dedicated OK PSD detail); from Bianca (Latinos for Trump),” Rhodes said, adding that a “patriot billionaire” was also seeking assistance.

“Bottom line, is those of you wanting to do PSD details will get plenty of opportunity. We may also end up assisting the PSD for Alex Jones again. Which was a great feather in our cap. We worked superbly will with both Alex Jones security team (who are awesome guys),” he said,

Rhodes goes on to reference another far-right group, First Amendment Praetorian, that like the Oath Keepers has been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.

“They LOVE working with us because of our legit ‘quiet professional’ demeanor and skillsets,” Rhodes said.

“It’s incredibly important for us to be front and center, again, and very visible for the patriots AND to the domestic enemies. Heck, also to our foreign enemies, who will surely be watching as well,” he said.

The House panel investigating the attack had initially sought to question the Oath Keepers over their security support for Trump confidant Roger Stone.

But their ties to other individuals were less clear.

While the texts suggest an eagerness to provide security for Flynn, they also show that Oath Keepers members were perhaps not as front and center as they would have liked.

“I can have a team there for the 5th but if it’s back up to the back up security detail, they aren’t too excited. Tell me we go Flynn and we are moving him you’ll have the baddest ass crew you’ve ever seen!!,” Oath Keepers member Kelly Meggs, identified at Gator 1, says in the exchange.

“We will likely be assisting, most of these folks have a small detail in place, but need assistance moving through the crowd or ahead of vehicles,” an unidentified member of the group adds later.

The texts also show Oath Keepers members on Jan. 6 discussing how to aid Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), former White House doctor under Trump.

“Dr. Ronnie Jackson – on the move. Needs protection. If anyone inside cover him. He has critical data to protect,” one unidentified Oath Keepers member says.

“Give him my cell,” Rhodes replied.

Comments / 118

Rainbow
1d ago

These people are nothing but terrorists trying to avert the constitution. These people are nuts to think they could overturn the election because one man couldn't admit he lost. YOU LOST TRUMP . That is why it is so important that the DOJ get their act together and bring these people to justice so that this NEVER happens again.

Reply(20)
65
Lynette Daniel
1d ago

A month worth of back up guns and AMMO! That should tell everyone that they had EVERY INTENTION OF OVER THROWING OUR GOVERNMENT! More Republicans knew then didn't. They have to go!

Reply(10)
34
Eli B
1d ago

These people want to have their selfish vision of America implemented. So I understand where you are coming from; however, the good news is such vision is not possible. So it behooves to. just adapt and overcome.

Reply(4)
16
Related
MSNBC

Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

Leaked text messages reveal Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to find ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal significance of Thomas' texts, and the wider questions facing Justice Thomas.March 25, 2022.
POTUS
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Jackson
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reporting on the "seven hour 37 minute gap" in Trump’s phone records from January 6, despite the former president’s “phone addict” tendencies. “This is the most important day in Trump's presidency, in many ways, and there are no phone calls,” says Woodward. “They've got some evidence, not absolute proof, but that there were burner phones, disposable phones, bought and used in the Oval Office or around the Oval Office during this period.” He adds, “disposable phones and burner phones are used by people who want to conceal their communications.”March 30, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#Personal Security#Security Detail#Psd
Fox News

Barr: Durham appears to have 'dug very deep', uncovered 'good information' on Russia probe

Special Counsel John Durham has made significant headway in investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News on Friday. Barr, who served under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, said that if there is a case to be brought against any further defendants in the matter, Durham is one who is not reticent to bring it.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Andy McCarthy: 'Overwhelming evidence' Biden discussed Hunter's business deals

Fox News contributor Andrew McCarthy joined "America Reports" Wednesday to discuss questions raised by newly-acquired emails that appear to connect President Biden with one of Hunter Biden's business partners from China. ANDREW MCCARTHY: I don’t think we can assume it’s true [Biden never spoke to Hunter about business deals]. There...
POTUS
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

542K+
Followers
65K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy