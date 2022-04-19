ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two of England's senior bowlers remain sidelined for start of the third round of the County Championship - with Stuart Broad delaying his build-up to New Zealand Test series and Chris Woakes suffering injury setback

By Richard Gibson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Two of England's senior bowlers will remain on the sidelines when the third round of the County Championship begins on Thursday.

Chris Woakes has suffered an injury set back while Stuart Broad is delaying his build-up to the Test series against New Zealand in June.

Woakes returned from the 1-0 series defeat in the Caribbean with knee and shoulder injuries and was expected to play in three of four County Championship matches for Warwickshire, starting with the away fixture against Somerset on April 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBakM_0fDZo4rH00
Stuart Broad (pictured) is delaying his build-up to England's Test series against New Zealand

However, the 33-year-old's schedule has now been put back a week as a precaution due to recent niggles in training and he will therefore look to come back versus Lancashire at Old Trafford in the first week of May.

Mo Bobat, the ECB's performance director, has told England's bowlers to aim to feature in three four-day match matches ahead of a seven-Test summer.

Broad, 35, is understood to be targeting fixtures at grounds where he would feature for England in the event of a recall to the Test side - having been left out for the tour of West Indies - so he will sit out Nottinghamshire's visit to Chester-le-Street this week and aim to play two home games at Trent Bridge along with one at Lord's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mToTK_0fDZo4rH00
Chris Woakes' injury setback will see him sidelined for the County Championship third round
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkeJD_0fDZo4rH00
Senior bowler Broad will sit out Nottinghamshire's visit to Chester-le-Street later this week

His long-term England new ball partner Jimmy Anderson, who is also vying for a return to the XI, has always wanted to play for Lancashire whenever available but may also make fewer appearances in the first stanza of the Championship season in a bid to avoid fatigue when the internationals start.

Back in 2019, the 39-year-old played regular county cricket in the build-up to the Ashes but managed just four overs in the series after suffering a calf injury in the first match at Edgbaston.

Meanwhile, Mark Wood is aiming to return for Durham at the start of the Vitality Blast following elbow surgery last month - mirroring the comeback plans of fellow pace bowler Jofra Archer with Sussex.

In terms of England action, both could be reintegrated during the limited-overs tour of the Netherlands.

Sports
Daily Mail

'I'm not going to stand there in a blazer sipping a gin and tonic': After becoming the first black president of a county, new Gloucestershire chief David Lawrence is eager to rid cricket of its beige suits and stuffiness

The new president of Gloucestershire sits in the Bristol pavilion, his right foot encased in a protective boot after one stringent workout too many, and contemplates a very different approach to county cricket officialdom. 'I'm not going to stand there in a blazer sipping a gin and tonic,' says David...
SPORTS
Reuters

Derby relegated to third tier

April 18 (Reuters) - Derby County, twice English champions, were relegated from the second-tier Championship on Monday after losing 1-0 at Queens Park Rangers as fellow strugglers Reading drew 4-4 with Swansea City. Derby, managed by former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, were handed two separate deductions worth...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Eddie Howe attempts to evoke the spirit of Sir Bobby Robson as he looks to guide Newcastle 15 points clear of the drop zone and match the Toon legend's record of six consecutive home victories

Eddie Howe has evoked the spirit of Sir Bobby Robson in his attempt to guide Newcastle to their best run of Premier League form at St James’ Park for 18 years. Victory against Crystal Palace tonight would put Howe’s side 15 points clear of the relegation zone and match the six consecutive home wins under Sir Bobby in 2004.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Merson and Jamie Redknapp insist Arsenal are now FAVOURITES to pip rivals Tottenham to final Champions League spot after win at Chelsea... but Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink still backs Antonio Conte's men due to Harry Kane

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Arsenal now have it back 'in their hands' to qualify for next season's Champions League after they won a six-goal thriller at Chelsea. Eddie Nketiah's brace, Emile Smith Rowe's wonderfully taken goal and Bukayo Saka's stoppage-time penalty helped the Gunners end a run of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Six Nations 2023 fixtures revealed as England kick off against Scotland at Twickenham

Eddie Jones’ England will host Scotland on the opening weekend of next year’s Six Nations, as the fixtures for 2023 were released.Gregor Townsend’s side will be looking to repeat their successes from this year as they retained the Calcutta Cup with a narrow 20-17 win over England at Murrayfield. The Six Nations begins on February 4th at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with Wales hosting Ireland, who this year took the Triple Crown. On the same day, Scotland travel to Twickenham to take on England, and the first round of fixtures finishes with Italy welcoming champions France to Rome, on...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Veteran NRL reporter launches vicious spray at rival journalists after being roasted for controversial Kalyn Ponga story - as Knights star's dad insults him at press conference

A veteran NRL reporter has called out fellow journalists who he believes 'make a living out of rubbishing stories' and 'swallow fabricated lines clubs sell them' after he was widely panned for his coverage of Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga. News Corp's Dean 'Bulldog' Ritchie, who has covered rugby league for...
RUGBY
SkySports

Women's Euro 2022: England's group matches and Wembley final sold out

England’s three Women’s Euro 2022 group matches and the final at Wembley have all sold out. Manchester United's 73,200-capacity Old Trafford hosts England's opening game against Austria on July 6. More than 30,000 fans will then watch England's matches against Norway at Brighton's Amex Stadium on July 11...
SOCCER
