Fulton County, NY

Winter Storm Warning issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 12:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:30:00 Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION .An upper level trough over the islands will continue to produce periods of snow showers over the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for elevations above 12000 feet. Wintery weather conditions will improve later tonight as the upper trough weakens. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING ABOVE 12000 FEET ELEVATION WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Northern Grafton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED TODAY AND TONIGHT .A couple of waves of low pressure will move past the region today and tonight. While low elevations will see mainly rain, elevations especially above 1000 feet will see and mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to 3 inches. Total ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch, and around one third of an inch between 1 and 3 thousand feet. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and western Maine. Portions of northern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Additional snow and sleet accumulations between 1 and 3 inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Central Somerset, Northern Franklin and Northern Oxford Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Nor’easter could hit N.J. with heavy rain after freezing temps

After showers fell over parts of New Jersey on Saturday evening, the state saw a dip in temperatures which could make way for a stronger storm. As the Easter weekend winds down, forecasters say a coastal storm could still shift into a strong nor’easter late Monday or early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain to the Garden State and potential snow and ice to parts of Pennsylvania, New York State and northern New England.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain with a bit of sleet possible. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch with the main impacts near and above 1000 ft elevation. * WHERE...Northern Worcester MA, Western Franklin MA, Western Hampshire MA, Northern Middlesex MA and Western Hampden MA Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills SIGNIFICANT SPRING STORM THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will likely bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the Black Hills, this weekend. Snow accumulations over 6 inches and northwest wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible beginning late Friday night and continuing through the weekend. The heaviest snow will fall in the northern Black Hills where a foot or more of wet heavy snow will be possible. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The highest snow amounts would be from Sundance to Lead. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oregon High Cascades and Siskiyous to include Highways 230 and 138 near Diamond Lake, Highway 62 near Crater Lake, Highway 140 near Lake of the Woods, and Mount Ashland Road near Mount Ashland. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO NOON PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches for pass routes and 8+ inches for the high elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and northeast Nevada. * WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to noon PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NEW MEXICO AND THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE A RED FLAG WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEASTERN PLAINS AND THE EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW MEXICO DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Very dry, windy and unstable conditions persist this afternoon. Winds are forecast to trend down most areas Thursday, but will still reach critical threshold across the northeast highlands and eastern plains. A more widespread and dangerous critical fire weather event is looming for Friday with strong to potentially damaging winds. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast plains Thursday from 1PM to 9PM MDT, then on Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest at 20 to 25 mph with occasional gusts to 35 mph on Thursday. South to southwest 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts to 60 mph on Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to 5 to 10 percent Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; McHenry; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Mountrail; Renville; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches and ice accumulations as high as one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Much of western and north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 15:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley Gusty South Winds through Thursday Morning .A strong winter storm will continue to bring gusty southerly winds to the northern and central Sacramento Valley through early Thursday morning with wind gusts up to 35 to 45 mph expected. WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central and Northern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds could impact high profile vehicles.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV

