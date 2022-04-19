Winter Storm Warning issued for Hamilton, Northern Fulton, Northern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NEW MEXICO AND THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE A RED FLAG WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEASTERN PLAINS AND THE EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW MEXICO DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Very dry, windy and unstable conditions persist this afternoon. Winds are forecast to trend down most areas Thursday, but will still reach critical threshold across the northeast highlands and eastern plains. A more widespread and dangerous critical fire weather event is looming for Friday with strong to potentially damaging winds. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast plains Thursday from 1PM to 9PM MDT, then on Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest at 20 to 25 mph with occasional gusts to 35 mph on Thursday. South to southwest 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts to 60 mph on Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to 5 to 10 percent Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

