Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands AIR QUALITY ALERT * WHAT...Smoke from the Cooks Peak Fire, located just north of Ocate, or about 15-20 miles northwest of Wagon Mound, will be transported to the east and southeast this evening. * WHERE...Smoke will spread across portions of Mora and Colfax counties as well as into northern Harding county. Communities that will see impacts include Ocate, Rayado, Miami, Springer, Wagon Mound and Mills. Visibilities along Interstate 25 between Wagon Mound and Springer may be reduced to 3-5 miles in smoke, especially in low spots and dips. * WHEN...Through midday Thursday. * IMPACTS...Those with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, and heart disease will be especially vulnerable to impacts from poor air quality, as will adults over age 65, young children, and pregnant women if smoke concentrations become unhealthy. * HEALTH INFORMATION...Remember, your eyes are your best tools to determine if it is safe to be outside. Use the 5-3-1 Method available at https://nmtracking.org/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html. If visibility is: Under 5 miles, the air quality is unhealthy for young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness. Outdoor activity should be minimized. Around 3 miles, young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness should avoid all outdoor activities. Around 1 mile, the air quality is unhealthy for everyone. People should remain indoors and avoid all outdoor activities including running errands. Unless an evacuation has been issued, stay inside your home, indoor workplace, or in a safe shelter. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affecting New Mexico and with the wildfire season underway, New Mexicans will need to take extra precautions. Smoke from wildfires may cause people to have more severe reactions if they are infected COVID-19. The best way to protect against the potentially harmful effects of wildfire smoke and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and create a clean indoor air space. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.org/environment/air/IndoorQuality.html and https://cv.nmhealth.org New Mexicans will also need to take steps to keep their homes cool to avoid heat-related illnesses. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.org/health/heatstress/Heat.html.

