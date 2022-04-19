ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Yellowstone National Park by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-19 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yellowstone National Park Snow...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah, Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult due to crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Patchy blowing dust may limit visibility at times.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston SIGNIFICANT SPRING STORM THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will likely bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the Black Hills, this weekend. Snow accumulations over 6 inches and northwest wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible beginning late Friday night and continuing through the weekend. The heaviest snow will fall in the northern Black Hills where a foot or more of wet heavy snow will be possible. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Park County, WY
City
Riverton, WY
County
Teton County, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 21:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING Snow is diminishing this evening. Additional accumulations will be less than one inch for the rest of tonight. Therefore, the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire.
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Laramie Foothills and High Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Laramie Foothills and High Plains FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430...431...433...435 436 AND 437 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 430 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 430. * WIND...Strong southwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph are possible Friday. * HUMIDITY...7 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Wibaux WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 19 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Northwest winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills SIGNIFICANT SPRING STORM THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will likely bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the Black Hills, this weekend. Snow accumulations over 6 inches and northwest wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible beginning late Friday night and continuing through the weekend. The heaviest snow will fall in the northern Black Hills where a foot or more of wet heavy snow will be possible. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. The highest snow amounts would be from Sundance to Lead. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#09 10 00
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Jayuya, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 18:04:00 Expires: 2022-04-20 19:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Jayuya; Orocovis FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Ciales, Jayuya and Orocovis. * WHEN...Until 615 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 503 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one to two inches. * WHERE...Central St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, Koochiching, North St. Louis and Southern Lake Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills SIGNIFICANT SPRING STORM THIS WEEKEND .A robust spring storm will likely bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds to portions of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota, including the Black Hills, this weekend. Snow accumulations over 6 inches and northwest wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible beginning late Friday night and continuing through the weekend. The heaviest snow will fall in the northern Black Hills where a foot or more of wet heavy snow will be possible. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches possible. The higher amounts would be around the Tilford to Sturgis area. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
MEADE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER TODAY AND AGAIN ON FRIDAY DUE TO EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Extremely low humidity and above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Winds will be from the west between 20 to 30 mph through the evening and winds on Friday will be from the southwest between 35-45 mph. These winds combined with single digit relative humidity values will lead to high fire danger. Conditions on Friday could lead to a potentially active day for fire weather. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, NM113, TX055 and TX056. * WIND...35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 14:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin; Laramie East High Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 431, 433, 435, 436 AND 437 FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR FRIDAY FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430...431...433...435...436 AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 431 ...433...435...436 AND 437 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 431...433...435...436 AND 437. * WIND...West to northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Strong southwest winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph are possible Friday. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 12 to 15 percent. For Friday...minimum humidity 7 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, and Central Highlands. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER TODAY AND AGAIN ON FRIDAY DUE TO EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Extremely low humidity and above normal temperatures continue through Friday. Winds will be from the west between 20 to 30 mph through the evening and winds on Friday will be from the southwest between 35-45 mph. These winds combined with single digit relative humidity values will lead to high fire danger. Conditions on Friday could lead to a potentially active day for fire weather. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones NM110, NM111, NM112, NM113, TX055 and TX056. * WIND...35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 2.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 2.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 2.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands AIR QUALITY ALERT * WHAT...Smoke from the Cooks Peak Fire, located just north of Ocate, or about 15-20 miles northwest of Wagon Mound, will be transported to the east and southeast this evening. * WHERE...Smoke will spread across portions of Mora and Colfax counties as well as into northern Harding county. Communities that will see impacts include Ocate, Rayado, Miami, Springer, Wagon Mound and Mills. Visibilities along Interstate 25 between Wagon Mound and Springer may be reduced to 3-5 miles in smoke, especially in low spots and dips. * WHEN...Through midday Thursday. * IMPACTS...Those with conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, and heart disease will be especially vulnerable to impacts from poor air quality, as will adults over age 65, young children, and pregnant women if smoke concentrations become unhealthy. * HEALTH INFORMATION...Remember, your eyes are your best tools to determine if it is safe to be outside. Use the 5-3-1 Method available at https://nmtracking.org/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html. If visibility is: Under 5 miles, the air quality is unhealthy for young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness. Outdoor activity should be minimized. Around 3 miles, young children, adults over age 65, pregnant women, and people with heart and/or lung disease, asthma or other respiratory illness should avoid all outdoor activities. Around 1 mile, the air quality is unhealthy for everyone. People should remain indoors and avoid all outdoor activities including running errands. Unless an evacuation has been issued, stay inside your home, indoor workplace, or in a safe shelter. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affecting New Mexico and with the wildfire season underway, New Mexicans will need to take extra precautions. Smoke from wildfires may cause people to have more severe reactions if they are infected COVID-19. The best way to protect against the potentially harmful effects of wildfire smoke and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and create a clean indoor air space. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.org/environment/air/IndoorQuality.html and https://cv.nmhealth.org New Mexicans will also need to take steps to keep their homes cool to avoid heat-related illnesses. NMDOH offers tips here: https://nmtracking.org/health/heatstress/Heat.html.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are likely. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County EXTREMELY DANGEROUS FIRE-WEATHER EPISODE ACROSS THE FOOTHILLS AND PLAINS ON FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST PARK COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST PARK COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR VERY STRONG WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST PARK COUNTY * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 214. * Timing...Noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday and Thursday for the Red Flag Warnings. Late Friday morning through Friday afternoon and Friday evening for the Fire Weather Watch. * Winds...Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph gusting to 40 mph today and Thursday, and 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph Friday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
PARK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Eastern-most beaches of St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 14:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NEW MEXICO AND THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE A RED FLAG WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEASTERN PLAINS AND THE EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE A FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW MEXICO DUE TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Very dry, windy and unstable conditions persist this afternoon. Winds are forecast to trend down most areas Thursday, but will still reach critical threshold across the northeast highlands and eastern plains. A more widespread and dangerous critical fire weather event is looming for Friday with strong to potentially damaging winds. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains and the West Central Highlands through 9 PM this evening, then on Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph through this evening, then south to southwest 35 to 45 mph with occasional gusts to 60 mph on Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy