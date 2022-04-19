ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

MISSING PERSON: Arkansas police are searching for missing teen

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 1 day ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are currently searching for 17-year-old Trynytee Case. Case was last seen in the Exchange Street parking deck in Hot Springs, Ark. on Monday, April 18, 2022, around 9:15 PM, after leaving work.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with the logo “pour some sugar on me,” leggings, and white tennis shoes. Her last known possible direction of travel was south on Highway 7, south of Hot Springs in a white 4-door 2014-2017 Honda Accord.

If you know the whereabouts of Case, contact the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-651-7711.

