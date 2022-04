Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield would like a resolution to happen, but it is not so clear at this point. According to a report, a trade could take awhile to happen. To this point it is more likely the Carolina Panthers or Seattle Seahawks wait for the first round of the draft to conclude, to weigh the option of trading for a waiter back, such as Mayfield of the Browns. Each teams want to see where the quarterbacks will go, where the value ends up.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO