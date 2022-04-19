ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The famous Anfield ball boy who helped Trent Alexander-Arnold take his quick corner in Liverpool's historic Champions League comeback against Barcelona is now carving out a career of his own... with 40 goals for the Reds Under-18s this season!

 1 day ago

Oakley Cannonier, the ball boy who shot to fame for his small part in Liverpool's famous 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona, has scored his 40th goal of the season.

The 17-year-old has notched twice for the Reds in their 5-1 win over Wolves in their Under-18 Premier League clash to continue his impressive season.

The forward found the back of the net in the 35th and 38th minute of the contest to follow up a penalty from Luke Chambers to make it 3-0, but the hosts Tyler Roberts reduced the deficit to 3-1, heading into the half-time break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSohL_0fDZlOSl00
The famous Liverpool ball boy Oakley Cannonier has scored his 40th goal of the season

Bobby Clark and Harvey Blair added to the tally in the second-half to make it a commanding victory.

Cannonier, who joined from Leeds as an under-12, had his breakthrough year with the Under 18s last season and scored the last goal in a Liverpool game played at the club's former Melwood training ground in November's victory over Leeds.

The striker has already played his part in the history of the club after his exploits as a ballboy in a famous Champions League night against Barcelona at Anfield in May 2019.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg at the Nou Camp, Jurgen Klopp's side had pulled it back to 3-3 on the night thanks to Divock Origi and a double from Georginio Wijnaldum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLaoj_0fDZlOSl00
Cannonier was the ballboy who helped Liverpool score one of their most famous goals ever
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34n2KZ_0fDZlOSl00
He quickly threw the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who crossed to Divock Origi, who scored
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWdcd_0fDZlOSl00
Cannonier poses with Alexander-Arnold, the player who he threw the ball to, back in 2019

With 11 minutes left, ball boy Cannonier - who had been briefed on how to catch Barcelona napping - swiftly threw defender Trent Alexander-Arnold the ball to allow him to take a quick corner.

Seeing the Barcelona defence napping, Alexander-Arnold swung the corner across for Origi, who was free in the box to finish the chance and score the crucial goal which sent Liverpool through.

Cannonier earned plenty of plaudits from pundits and fans for his quick thinking and anticipation.

Anfield icon Graeme Souness also credited the-then 14-year-old on the night in 2019 when he was part of Ireland's Virgin Media's coverage of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Nt9f_0fDZlOSl00
Graeme Souness heaped praise on Cannonier's quick thinking on the night of the game itself

'Watch this, we will circle him,' he told viewers. 'It goes out for a corner. They are following the ball... watch the ballboy here. He is already on the spot.

'He [Alexander-Arnold] puts it down now. He goes to walk away and he realises there is a few dopes gone to sleep.

'They have all turned their back on it. That is criminal, criminal for a professional footballer.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

