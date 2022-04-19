ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoebe Burgess teases new podcast with Vogue Australia and says she hopes to 'amplify female voices': 'Now I have a microphone'

By Marta Jary
 1 day ago

Phoebe Burgess may be launching a new podcast, if her latest Instagram post is any indication.

The 33-year-old shared a series of photos in which she was sitting at a microphone in a studio.

Dressed in chic black, she smiled widely as she settled in, a water and a juice at her side, as well as one of her designer handbags.

On the air: Phoebe Burgess (pictured) may be launching a new podcast, if her latest Instagram post is any indication. Phoebe explained she had something special in the works in collaboration with Vogue Australia

Phoebe explained she had something special in the works in collaboration with Vogue Australia.

'I've always believed in amplifying female voices and now, I have a microphone' she wrote in her caption.

Phoebe tagged @vogueaustralia and added the hashtag #WatchThisSpace.

Speaking up: The 33-year-old shared a series of photos in which she was sitting at a microphone in a studio
'I've always believed in amplifying female voices and now, I have a microphone' she wrote in her caption

The former WAG and budding influencer turned 33 on Monday and enjoyed a celebration with her children in some idyllic countryside, likely near her home town of Bowral, NSW.

Sharing a series of stunning images to Instagram, Phoebe documented her rural celebrations.

Joining Phoebe on her special day were her sisters, Harriet and Jemima, and her mother, Sarah Hooke.

Happy birthday! Phoebe celebrated as she turned 33 on Monday. Pictured with her children, Billy and Poppy 

The blonde also posed for several photos with her children, son Billy, three, and daughter Poppy, five.

Phoebe wrote in her caption: '33. The more life - and the more baggage - I accumulate, the more I realise that it's pretty simple- it's about the people you love. And, those who love you back.'

Influencer Marketing Hub recently revealed how much the former NRL WAG earns as an influencer.

Phoebe is believed to be earning between $470 and $790 per social media post, according to estimates.

Family: Joining Phoebe on her special day were her sisters, Harriet and Jemima, and her mother, Sarah Hooke. All pictured 

