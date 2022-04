UPDATE: According to an email from Visit Savannah, race organizers have informed the organization and the Savannah Sports Council that the Rock ‘n Roll Marathon will not be returning to the Savannah/Chatham County area in 2022. Runners who typically hit the streets of Savannah each November during the Rock 'n' Roll marathon weekend might be heading to Pooler this year after the City of Savannah opted not to renew its contract with the race series. ...

