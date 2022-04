The Toronto Raptors have a tough task ahead of them in their NBA Playoff matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers have raced out to a 2 games-to-none lead over the Raptors, blowing out Toronto in the process. To make matters worse, the Raptors are dealing with injuries, as talented rookie Scottie Barnes, who sprained his ankle in Game 1, and guard Gary Trent Jr, who left with an illness in Game 2, are both on the injury report ahead of the contest. However, head coach Nick Nurse provided positive updates on both Barnes and Trent before Game 3 against the Sixers, as reported by ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Sportsnet’s Michael Grange.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO