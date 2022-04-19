Langenstein’s Turns 100—A Celebration of our Beloved Community
By Mathilde Camus
We all know how New Orleans love to celebrate! Well, this time, it is a very special celebration. As very dedicated citizens of the Big Easy, we are honoring the oldest grocery store in town. Langenstein's is turning 100!. Back in 1922, Michael Langenstein and his two sons, George...
PAINTING the rooms in your home leaves much to consider, including what colors are known to knock a couple of hundred dollars off your home's value. Andra DelMonico, Lead Interior Designer for Trendey, clued us in on the colors that are lessening the worth of our sweet abodes. BRIGHT COLORS...
An apartment in a big city deserves a calming interior to provide a bit of separation from the bustling outside world. Some favorites? This soft white cloud-themed apartment in NYC and this totally serene, streamlined home in Drammen, Norway.
If you like to entertain, you probably have an assortment of kitchenware in your home. For anyone who isn't blessed with loads of cabinets, your kitchen counters can quickly fill with things like glass cups and serving trays, leaving you with little to no counter space. If you've found yourself with a collection of wood serving and cutting boards, though, there's a way for them to double as decor.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For 24 years, Shreevie Kenner has gone above and beyond to make the kiddos on her bus route smile. From her creative Halloween costumes, to the small Christmas gifts she buys the kids every year... she is well known and loved. “That’s why I keep...
It's time to ready your patio, yard, or sliver of outside space for outdoor entertaining season, and the options these days for stylish, durable furniture and furnishings abound. If you're a fan of Christiane Lemieux's artful aesthetic that references iconic European ateliers mixed with modern design touches and heirloom materials, then you're in for an outdoor treat. On the heels of her brand's direct-to-customer website launch earlier this month, Lemieux's Lemieux et Cie has debuted an outdoor textile collection this week, and it'll bring a dose of sophisticated color and graphic pattern to your outdoor oasis — no matter how big or small.
In our latest recipe contest, we reprised our very first Food52 contest: Your Best Layer Cake. The original contest brought us just three entries, but each one has become a Food52 standard: Amanda's mother's Chocolate Dump-It Cake, Abs' Not Red Velvet Cake With Fudge Icing, and Eric Liftin's Lemon Birthday Cake.
Cued up for a late May release, Part Time Lover is bringing sweet sounds back to the 30th Street space where Bar Pink reigned for 13 years before shuttering in Fall 2020. Though live bands will no longer be featured, music will still be at the forefront of this new venture, a hi-fi listening bar and record store from CH Projects (J & Tony’s, Polite Provisions), who’ve tasked some notable names from the local industry to curate its soundtrack.
What makes a purchase "worth it"? The answer is different for everybody, so we're asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we...
We get it: Not everyone has the space for a private office area at home. Oftentimes, the living room, dining room, kitchen, or bedroom ends up doubling as a work area, especially when multiple family members are doing their jobs remotely! If you've been struggling with designing a workspace that's functional yet doesn't stick out like a sore thumb after 9-to-5 hours, we're here to help. We spoke with designers who offered their top tips on how to successfully integrate a work area into any room of the house.
An ultra-cozy DIY cabin is as much a choice dwelling in the summer as in the winter. So making a cool cabin usable year-round is a must, whether it’s nestled within the forest of New York’s Catskills or in a former gold rush town at the base of the Colorado Rocky Mountains, if renting out the property is your goal. And being able to perform everything from large-scale renovations to easy little updates yourself requires certain skills worth learning.
Admittedly, he didn’t get it right last time. Garrow Kedigian’s old Park Avenue apartment, just a few blocks from this new place in The Carlyle, was memorable no doubt: The Carolina blue library is still an Internet favorite, and the velvet banquette with jangly bullion fringe became a calling card for the designer’s louche, playful brand of classicism. But a single misstep—wedging his office in the cramped secondary bedroom—kept the place from feeling like home. “I spend 99.999 percent of my time in my office,” he estimates. So in the new place, instead of sequestering his buoyant creativity to the back-of-house, he chose “the brightest, lightest room” for work—and promptly painted it the color of glowing embers as if to show his roaring imagination was back big time.
Selecting a gray paint color for the walls in your home can get a little tricky, to say the least. While it's an extremely versatile color, there are a plethora of different shades to choose from, each with different undertones. That being said, the neutral color has an innately soothing quality and can instantly add a note of elegance to any space.
While many people can say they've grown up with Groucho Marx, Frank Ferrante is probably the only one who can say he's done it in his shoes — with his bushy eyebrows, mustache and cigar in hand, to boot.
Ferrante, creator of the decades-long staple stage show "An Evening With Groucho," has been embodying the comic for the better part of his life.
Tucked away in a building at the northeast corner of Central Park, nearly 800 miles from its original home, sits one of America’s great design and culinary icons: Ebony magazine’s test kitchen. For decades, the kitchen—a riot of psychedelic, ’70s-era colors, technologies, and silhouettes—was the proving ground and showcase for recipes presented to Black readers across the United States.
