ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Langenstein’s Turns 100—A Celebration of our Beloved Community

By Mathilde Camus
whereyat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know how New Orleans love to celebrate! Well, this time, it is a very special celebration. As very dedicated citizens of the Big Easy, we are honoring the oldest grocery store in town. Langenstein's is turning 100!. Back in 1922, Michael Langenstein and his two sons, George...

www.whereyat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Here’s a Simple Way to Decorate Your Kitchen and Free Up Some Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you like to entertain, you probably have an assortment of kitchenware in your home. For anyone who isn’t blessed with loads of cabinets, your kitchen counters can quickly fill with things like glass cups and serving trays, leaving you with little to no counter space. If you’ve found yourself with a collection of wood serving and cutting boards, though, there’s a way for them to double as decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
River Ridge, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
City
Metairie, LA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
Apartment Therapy

Lemieux et Cie Has Launched an Eco-Minded, Stylish Outdoor Textile Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s time to ready your patio, yard, or sliver of outside space for outdoor entertaining season, and the options these days for stylish, durable furniture and furnishings abound. If you’re a fan of Christiane Lemieux’s artful aesthetic that references iconic European ateliers mixed with modern design touches and heirloom materials, then you’re in for an outdoor treat. On the heels of her brand’s direct-to-customer website launch earlier this month, Lemieux’s Lemieux et Cie has debuted an outdoor textile collection this week, and it’ll bring a dose of sophisticated color and graphic pattern to your outdoor oasis — no matter how big or small.
HOME & GARDEN
Food52

Our Community's 5 Sweetest, Most Show-Stopping Layer Cakes

In our latest recipe contest, we reprised our very first Food52 contest: Your Best Layer Cake. The original contest brought us just three entries, but each one has become a Food52 standard: Amanda's mother's Chocolate Dump-It Cake, Abs' Not Red Velvet Cake With Fudge Icing, and Eric Liftin's Lemon Birthday Cake.
RECIPES
Eater

Part Time Lover Delivering Records, Coffee, and Cocktails to Former Bar Pink Space in North Park

Cued up for a late May release, Part Time Lover is bringing sweet sounds back to the 30th Street space where Bar Pink reigned for 13 years before shuttering in Fall 2020. Though live bands will no longer be featured, music will still be at the forefront of this new venture, a hi-fi listening bar and record store from CH Projects (J & Tony’s, Polite Provisions), who’ve tasked some notable names from the local industry to curate its soundtrack.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delfeayo Marsalis
thespruce.com

How to Style a Home Office That Blends In to Your Space

We get it: Not everyone has the space for a private office area at home. Oftentimes, the living room, dining room, kitchen, or bedroom ends up doubling as a work area, especially when multiple family members are doing their jobs remotely! If you've been struggling with designing a workspace that's functional yet doesn't stick out like a sore thumb after 9-to-5 hours, we're here to help. We spoke with designers who offered their top tips on how to successfully integrate a work area into any room of the house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Architectural Digest

6 Ways to Turn Your Cabin Into the Perfect Vacation Rental

An ultra-cozy DIY cabin is as much a choice dwelling in the summer as in the winter. So making a cool cabin usable year-round is a must, whether it’s nestled within the forest of New York’s Catskills or in a former gold rush town at the base of the Colorado Rocky Mountains, if renting out the property is your goal. And being able to perform everything from large-scale renovations to easy little updates yourself requires certain skills worth learning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
veranda.com

This Manhattan Apartment Is a Triumph of Jubilant Color and Playful Classicism

Admittedly, he didn’t get it right last time. Garrow Kedigian’s old Park Avenue apartment, just a few blocks from this new place in The Carlyle, was memorable no doubt: The Carolina blue library is still an Internet favorite, and the velvet banquette with jangly bullion fringe became a calling card for the designer’s louche, playful brand of classicism. But a single misstep—wedging his office in the cramped secondary bedroom—kept the place from feeling like home. “I spend 99.999 percent of my time in my office,” he estimates. So in the new place, instead of sequestering his buoyant creativity to the back-of-house, he chose “the brightest, lightest room” for work—and promptly painted it the color of glowing embers as if to show his roaring imagination was back big time.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#Food Drink#Beloved Community#New Orleanians#Prytania Wine Spirits
hunker.com

15 Floor Color Ideas That Go Beautifully With Gray Walls

Selecting a gray paint color for the walls in your home can get a little tricky, to say the least. While it's an extremely versatile color, there are a plethora of different shades to choose from, each with different undertones. That being said, the neutral color has an innately soothing quality and can instantly add a note of elegance to any space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ELLE DECOR

How a Funky, Orange Kitchen Became an Enduring Symbol of Black Cuisine and Design Innovation

Tucked away in a building at the northeast corner of Central Park, nearly 800 miles from its original home, sits one of America’s great design and culinary icons: Ebony magazine’s test kitchen. For decades, the kitchen—a riot of psychedelic, ’70s-era colors, technologies, and silhouettes—was the proving ground and showcase for recipes presented to Black readers across the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy