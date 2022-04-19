ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinzinger Targets Carlson, McCarthy After Malcolm Nance Joins Ukraine Fight

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Kinzinger, a GOP congressman, criticized the Fox News host and the House minority leader for their responses to Russia's Ukraine...

No party affiliate
1d ago

Congress may want to make a policy where all the money from the Russian government should be applied to repair Ukraine's government. Russia destroyed Ukraine. Let them pay for restoration and compensation for families affected by the war.

No party affiliate
1d ago

McCarthy doesn't have the balls to stand up to his colleagues in Congress. He shouldn't be the minority speaker of the house ever again. He should even have another term. California can do better than that in next elections.

Daniel Rosa
1d ago

Any person who is willing to serve this country in the military deserve respect from those who didn't and are not willing. Carlson is not a reporter. His lawyers said in court that he can't be taken seriously and he's not liable for what he says.

The Independent

After series of gaffes Marjorie Taylor Greene is ridiculed for calling Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘ignorant’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing blowback on Twitter that could soon translate to real-life consequences after a stunning attack aimed at Ketanji Brown Jackson and those supporting her confirmation to the Supreme Court.The far-right Georgia congresswoman used the deluge of accusations raised by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee claiming that Ms Jackson was too lenient in the sentencing of those convicted of having child sexual abuse images to go a step further and directly condemn Ms Jackson’s supporters as “pro-pedophile”, specifically naming three GOP senators who have announced their intentions to vote for Ms Jackson.During her comments,...
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated because her ‘shade’ is ‘tanner than Biden’ in new attack

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court nomination, claiming that she was chosen because she is “tanner than Joe Biden”.On Tuesday night, Mr Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight said Ms Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is no different from an “average professional class white liberal”. “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee, they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia,” Mr Carlson said.“In fact, we already have a Supreme...
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Our leaders are lying about Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and it's insulting

When the Russian military invaded Ukraine last month, the most highly credentialed people in the world seemed stunned by it and that was not very reassuring to the rest of us. "It was a shock to many of the leading experts and policymakers in the United States, Europe and even Ukraine," explained a fellow expert and policymaker at the Atlantic Council. "The head of German intelligence was so caught off guard that he was still in Kyiv and had to be evacuated."
Decider.com

Sunny Hostin Spars With Stephanie Grisham Over Calling Marjorie Taylor Greene An Idiot on ‘The View’

The big argument on today’s episode of The View was between Sunny Hostin and guest host and former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who hotly debated whether or not it’s okay to call someone a mean name. Their argument about name-calling was in response to Hostin bringing up Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called out Senators Romney, Murkowski, and Collins for supporting the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, writing that the Senators’ support proved that they are “pro-pedophile.”
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Just Asked Ketanji Brown Jackson if She Thinks Babies Are Racist

Click here to read the full article. Republicans haven’t been subtle about their concern that a Black woman is poised to join the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Monday took issue with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s place on the board of Georgetown Day School, which preaches anti-racism and acknowledges that, as Blackburn described it, “so-called white privilege” exists in America. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took the baton on Tuesday, grilling Jackson about an anti-racist children’s book, Ibram X. Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, that is not even included in the school’s list of anti-racist resources. “Do you agree with this book that is...
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
