Here what to know if you plan to visit National Parks this summer

The snow is melting, and it’s officially spring. Nature lovers know what this means – the national parks are preparing to open all across the country. Among these parks is the timeless and exquisite Yosemite National Park. The California park offers an impressively diverse ecosystem of plants and animals. The area is known for its breathtaking landscapes of valleys, canyons, peaks, and meadows. And, with the park operating on a reservations basis here’s what you need to know about grabbing some of those reservations during the area’s peak reservation days and times.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO