ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Fall 2022 arts-related courses to fit into any schedule

UV Cavalier Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrees are blossoming, birds are chirping and sunny days are more frequent, enlivening the Lawn after a long winter — spring has finally graced Grounds with its presence. While upcoming final exams and summer break plans occupy the minds of students, enrollment appointments for fall semester took place last week. With...

www.cavalierdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Artists sought for fall art residency in Thompsonville

THOMPSONVILLE — The Michigan Legacy Art Park in Thompsonville is seeking artists for a residency program set for fall. The 2022 David Barr annual residency program aims to give a creative retreat that includes lodging, studio space, honorarium and materials budget. The program is supported by the park’s Charles McGee Art Fund.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
The Frederick News-Post

Black studies course headed to FCPS high schools this fall

The Frederick County Board of Education gave final approval Wednesday night to a Black and African American studies course for high school juniors and seniors. Members of the public packed into the board’s meeting room, and many of them spoke in strong support of the course. It’s set to be offered as a social studies elective in the fall at any high school where enough students sign up.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
ZDNet

Learn digital art and NFT skills in beginner-friendly courses for just $18

NFTs are some of the hottest products on the market right now, and you can take advantage of their popularity regardless of whether you have any experience whatsoever in digital art or blockchain technology. Now, even beginners can learn how to create, code and sell digital art with the All-in-One NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs Bundle.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colleen Kelly
deseret.com

Perspective: Teach for America needs to focus on teaching

If you were wondering whether Teach for America — the program that places bright recent college graduates in failing schools for two years — has strayed from its original mission of preparing underprivileged students for high levels of academic achievement, the answer is probably in this tweet:. In...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

All teachers need to teach language and literacy, not just English teachers

Proposed changes to the New South Wales English syllabus reinforce the misguided idea that the teaching of language and literacy skills should fall chiefly to English teachers, leaving other teachers to focus more on their subject content. The plan follows a report by the NSW Education Authority (NESA) that found students’ writing standards had fallen sharply over recent years. The draft NSW English syllabus includes specific language and literacy outcomes such as grammar, punctuation, paragraphing and sentence structure, unlike the draft NSW maths syllabus which has no specific language outcomes. The Sydney Morning Herald reported the English Teachers Association said the changes...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#History Of Art#Arth#Modern Art
UV Cavalier Daily

Cain promises to fight existing inequities as Student Council President

Fourth-year College student Ceci Cain was sworn in as Student Council President in a transition ceremony between old and new executive members Saturday afternoon. Cain won 73.4 percent of the vote in March and ran on a campaign promising to organize, advocate and reclaim. Prior to her new role, Cain...
COLLEGES
UV Cavalier Daily

Community members express relief, some anxiety following lifting of mask mandate

Students had varied responses to the University’s recent changes in COVID-19 policy – including lifting the weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated students, phasing out saliva testing for asymptomatic students and implementing a mask-optional policy for classrooms. While some students and professors felt that the decision was justified given the recent decline in COVID-19 cases, others feared a resurgence in cases.
COLLEGES
LocalNewsMatters.org

California College of the Arts staff, adjuncts to receive wage hikes under new contracts

In the latest, local reflection of a growing nationwide labor movement, two unions have ratified contracts with the California College of the Arts. The membership units, both affiliated with the Service Employees International Union Local 1021, represent staff and adjunct employees at the college. This is a first contract for the staff employees, who voted to unionize in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
UV Cavalier Daily

How meditation taught me a lesson in personal forgiveness

Forty days or bust. And unfortunately, I was in the latter of the two. Last summer, before starting my first year at the University, my mom and I trekked through the backroads of Boone, N.C. for a weekend of mountaintop breathing. During our meditation retreat, we rose early for sunrise...
BOONE, NC
Slate

Queer Families in Kindergarten and the Multiverse

This month Bryan, Christina, and Jules take a break from talking about the hostile legislation queer and trans people are fighting against to talk about what they’re fighting for. Brooklyn kindergarten teacher Eliza Cutler joins the hosts to share what it looks like when teachers are free to speak about LGBTQ lives in the classroom. Then they discuss the queer family drama at the heart of the new genre-bending, multiverse-hopping film Everything Everywhere All at Once.
BROOKLYN, NY
Futurity

Girls raised by Jewish parents are more likely to graduate from college

Girls raised by Jewish parents are 23 percentage points more likely to graduate from college than those with a non-Jewish upbringing, even after accounting for their parents’ socioeconomic status, research finds. Girls raised by Jewish parents also graduate from more selective colleges, according to a new study. But the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Strong influences help mold 2022 US Teacher of the Year

It hardly seems a stretch to say Kurt Russell was born to be a history teacher.Raised on his mother's stories about segregation and the civil rights movement in Alabama and influenced by teachers from his childhood, the 50-year-old Russell has spent the last 25 years teaching history and African American history at Oberlin High School outside Cleveland.The Council of Chief State School Officers announced Tuesday that Russell is the organization's National Teacher of the Year for 2022. The group previously named him Ohio's teacher of the year.“Kurt’s extensive career shows the power of educators to shape the lives of...
HIGH SCHOOL
Washington Examiner

Harvard students rewrite classic musical to remove yellowface

A group of Harvard students rewrote the script of a romantic comedy musical to feature a plot about goat-herding set in dystopian London, arguing the original script contained racist tropes. The revamped play, performed last month by the Harvard-Radcliffe Gilbert and Sullivan Players, kept the original score from the musical...
EDUCATION
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Let’s Make Journalism Work for Those Not Born Into an Elite Class

WHEN BOBBI DEMPSEY was finding her footing in her career as a freelance journalist, in 2000, she could feel a stark distance between herself and her editors. They assumed, for instance, that her town in agrarian Pennsylvania, where she lived and worked, had high-speed Internet. (Back then, it did not.) ​​Or they’d tell her to use a certain app, despite the fact that she only had a flip phone; smart phones were too costly. The first few times she had to travel to report, she didn’t have a credit card, just a debit card, and couldn’t book a hotel or cover a security deposit. Dempsey, who’s now fifty-two, felt that she was fighting a “constant battle” to prove the value of covering a “random rural area, from a reporting standpoint.” Her opponent, she felt, was a kind of editorial bias, financial but also cultural. She’d long wanted editors to “make clear that they value the insight that I and other writers with our experience can offer.” But these sorts of endorsements were few and far between.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
i95 ROCK

Did You Know That These Celebrities Are Kent School Alumni?

Connecticut is home to some of the most elite boarding schools in the United States, and some of the most famous actors, musicians, and Captains of Industry in the world are alumni. My wife just started a new job, and she's working at three of Connecticut's elite boarding schools, one...
KENT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy