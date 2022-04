View the original article to see embedded media. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are one of, if not the best duo in the NBA right now. Both players have had a lot of success in the league, on an individual and team level. Durant and Irving have been regular All-Stars for the last decade, and have consistently performed at a very high level. The two could be the foundation of a championship team. And one NBA legend believes that the duo is the most talented pair of teammates in NBA history.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO