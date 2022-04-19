ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

ESD students return to school through metal detectors

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpdnV_0fDZhNis00

Students in secondary schools in the Erie School District walked through metal detectors for the first time on Tuesday since returning to school from spring break. Erie High School has not yet returned to in-person classes.

Following a shooting at Erie High School on April 5, all secondary schools in the district now are equipped with metal detectors.

Student injured in shooting at Erie High School

Tuesday morning at Wilson Middle School on East 28th Street, students were divided by grade level at the three entry points. Since it was the first day that the school was using metal detectors, it took longer than usual for students to enter the school.

Both parents and faculty responded positively to the announcement that the school district would be implementing metal detectors.

Erie students return to the classroom, except Erie High

The Erie’s Public Schools director of operations said it will take the kids some time to get used to the new process of entering the schools.

“A lot of that is because the kids just aren’t used to what they need to take out of their pockets because of the way with these metal detectors you have to take everything out. Eventually they’ll get better at it, and they’ll walk up to the line and they’ll have their keys, and their cell phone, and their wallet or anything out already. They’ll put it in the basket, they’ll walk through, and it’ll just get to be a much smoother process,” said Neal Brockman, director of operations for Erie Public Schools.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Erie High School students did not return to the classroom on Tuesday. Those students will remain on a remote learning schedule until their planned return date on May 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Child, 7, dies after being shot in the head on Erie’s east side

Update 5 p.m.: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed to Action News that the 7-year-old has died from his injuries. A Condemn the Violence event will be held Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Downing and Prospect streets. Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting near Downing Ave. and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie students return to the classroom, except Erie High

On Tuesday, students from the Erie School District will be returning to the classroom, minus the students from Erie High School. The high school will be taking part in asynchronous remote learning until the targeted in-person return date on May 2. Beginning on Tuesday, all secondary students will be required to walk through metal detectors. […]
ERIE, PA
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Education
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esd#Metal Detectors#Secondary Schools#Highschool#Erie High School#Operatio
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
EDUCATION
CBS Sacramento

California Sends 14.3 Million Covid-19 Tests To Schools As Students And Staff Return From Spring Break

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The state has issued more than 14.3 million COVID-19 at-home examinations to schools for students and staff over the past month, with around 7.2 million students and employees returning from spring break. “California is focused on keeping schools open and students safe, and we’re not letting our guard down,” said Governor Newsom. “We know that COVID-19 is still present in our communities, but the SMARTER Plan is how we keep people safe and continue moving the state forward.” In addition to these tests, the state has made personal protective equipment (PPE) available to any school that requires it, with approximately 40.6 million KN95s, N95s, and surgical masks issued to schools since the start of the school year. “California has become a national leader in preventing school closures and keeping students in the classroom. As the New York Times highlighted in mid-October, California did “remarkably well limiting outbreaks,” accounting for 1% of the nation’s school closures despite educating 12% of the nation’s students. By the start of winter break, the state improved that rate to 0.3% of the nation’s school closures,” said the Governor’s Office.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Metal detector screenings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting next week, metal detector screenings will be taking place at random Columbus City Schools. https://nbc4i.co/3iBQHoN.
COLUMBUS, OH
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy