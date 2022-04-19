ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Chosen’ boosted by fake anti-Jesus ad campaign

By Ashleigh Banfield, Elizabeth Jassin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMf32_0fDZgpX900

( NewsNation ) — “The Chosen,” a series about the life of Jesus Christ , has captured the eyes of 400 million people.

It’s so popular that it’s currently coming in at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and has raised more money than any other crowd-funded media project in history.

A total of 19,000 people donated about $10 million to get the first season of “The Chosen” made.

How did it get so popular?

Perhaps part of the reason: A recent smear campaign against the show that included defaced billboards and advertisements on social media telling people not to watch it, which left people both confused and intrigued.

Why these drivers say more women should be truckers

As it turns out, the smear campaign was faked. It was part of an advertising strategy, Dallas Jenkins, the director of “The Chosen,” explained on “Banfield.”

“I had to do a little bit of sincere apologizing because I think we missed the boat with our core fans. But the reaction from non-viewers, from people who are just discovering the show because of the campaign, has been actually extraordinary,” Jenkins said Monday night during an appearance on “Banfield.”

“People have been saying, ‘I wasn’t gonna watch the show, but now I am,'” Jenkins added.

Seasons one and two are streaming now, and the third season is fully funded and set to begin production soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
CNET

BeReal Is Social Media, Minus the Artificial Glamour

BeReal is a social media app that aims to give you a more authentic way to tell your stories. Instead of carefully curated images, BeReal offers "a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life," according to the company. BeReal users post a...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ad Campaign#Rotten Tomatoes#The Chosen
The Independent

Woman calls out man who ‘had the audacity’ to take two work calls on first date

A woman has sparked a debate about dating etiquette after calling out a first date who “had the audacity” to take two work calls.Kelcey, who goes by the username @kelceybligh on TikTok, shared her experience in a video uploaded to the app earlier this month, in which she filmed her date discussing work while seated at their table.“On a first date, this man had the audacity to take not only one but TWO business calls…” Kelcey wrote in a text caption on the video, adding: “Is this a joke?”In the video, Kelcey’s date could be heard discussing what sounded like...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford CVS Pharmacy robbed on Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man armed with a gun robbed the CVS Pharmacy at 110 S. Alpine Road on Sunday morning. According to police, around 6:10 a.m., officers were called to the store where they were told a black male, approximately 6’1″, with a thin build and a goatee, wearing a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.It is unclear when exactly this feature was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.Netflix subscribers took to Twitter to hit out at the streaming giant for blocking the screenshotting function, which many people use to share images from...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy