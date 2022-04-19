ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa launches relief for Durban flooding; 448 dead

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
 1 day ago
South Africa KwaZulu-Natal Floods Shipping containers are strewn beside the N2 Highway in Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Declaring a national state of disaster, South Africa has allocated $67 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 443 people in the eastern city of Durban and the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed) (Shiraaz Mohamed)

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Declaring a national state of disaster, South Africa has allocated $67 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 448 people in the eastern city of Durban and the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province.

Nearly 4,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 40,000 people displaced by the floods and mudslides caused by prolonged heavy rains, provincial officials said Tuesday. More than 40 people remain missing and about 600 schools have been hit with damages estimated at about $28 million, according to officials.

South Africa's military has deployed 10,000 troops in Operation Chariot to help with continuing search and rescue efforts, deliver food, water, and clothing to flood victims, and rebuild collapsed roads and bridges. Water tankers have been sent to areas where access to clean water has been disrupted and teams are working to restore electricity to large areas.

Students shoveled mud out of some schools that had been flooded.

Visiting some of the flooded areas last week, South African President Cyril Ramophosa blamed climate change for the unprecedented rains, the heaviest in at least 60 years. Announcing the state of disaster in a televised address Monday night, Ramaphosa pledged that government funds for the flood victims will not be lost to corruption.

“There can be no room for corruption, mismanagement or fraud of any sort," said Ramaphosa.

“Learning from the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are drawing together various stakeholders to be part of an oversight structure to ensure all funds disbursed to respond to this disaster are properly accounted for and that the state receives value for money,” he said.

Ramaphosa's remarks come after widespread graft was uncovered by the state’s Special Investigating Unit in state funds that were supposed to help the nation respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize resigned after the investigation found that businesses linked to his family benefited from inflated COVID-19 contracts from his department.

Despite Ramaphosa's pledge, many South Africans are skeptical that government funds for flood relief will not be diverted by corruption. Several businesses, prominent South Africans and charities have pledged money to private organizations.

South African businessman Patrice Motsepe, Ramaphosa's brother-in-law, has made one of the biggest donations pledging about $2 million to Gift of the Givers, a South African-based disaster relief organization. The University of Johannesburg said it will also donate funds directly to Gift of the Givers.

South African-born Hollywood actress Charlize Theron has also appealed for funds for flood relief through her Africa Outreach Project.

South Africa had been in a national state of disaster over COVID-19 since March 2020 until it was lifted two weeks ago, but it has now been reinstated in response to the Durban floods.

This story was corrected to show that more than 40 people are missing and the KwaZulu-Natal is the correct spelling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AFP

South Africa floods declared national disaster

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday declared a national state of disaster over the deadly floods on the east coast, warning that rebuilding even basic services will take time. The intensity of the floods took South Africa, the most advanced African economy, by surprise.
360 Magazine

South Africa

ByChris Phan,Krishan Narsinghani, andVaughn Lowery. Recently, 360 Magazine traveled to South Africa during one of the largest travel conventions on the continent. One hundred journalists from Northern America joined Indaba Media in celebration of Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.
AFP

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 80

The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rose to 80 on Wednesday with scores missing and feared dead, officials said, as rescuers dug up more bodies with bare hands and backhoes in crushed villages. The death toll from Megi is expected to rise as rescue operations switch to recovering bodies. 
Daily Mail

British Army soldiers who were blamed for starting massive 10,000 acre bushfire in Kenya while 'high on cocaine' lose fight for diplomatic immunity

The British Army has lost its right to diplomatic immunity against lawsuits in Kenya in a landmark ruling over a massive bushfire allegedly caused by 'cocaine-taking' UK soldiers based in the African country. A huge wildfire at Lolldaiga Hills Ranch, a 49,000-acre sanctuary which houses the Nanyuki army base used...
US News and World Report

Ethiopia's Tigray Region Says It Will Observe Humanitarian Ceasefire

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Rebellious Tigrayan forces in Ethiopia have said they will respect a ceasefire proposed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government as long as sufficient aid is delivered to their war-scarred northern region "within reasonable time". The government in Addis Ababa declared the cessation of hostilities on Thursday, saying...
US News and World Report

Dozens Still Missing as South Africa Floods Death Toll Rises to 443

ETHEKWINI, South Africa (Reuters) -Rescuers searched for dozens of people still missing in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province on Sunday after heavy rains in recent days triggered floods and mudslides that have killed more than 440 people. The floods have left thousands homeless, knocked out power and water services and...
The Independent

South Africa drops Covid test for vaccinated travellers

South Africa is the latest country to ease rules for inbound travellers.With immediate effect, fully vaccinated arrivals no longer need to present a Covid test to enter the country, the country’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.Visitors who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated are permitted entry, but must present a negative PCR result from a test taken within the 72 hours prior to arrival.Unlike some European countries, South Africa currently classes anyone with two or more doses of a recognised vaccine as “fully vaccinated”.Children under five are exempt from testing requirements, regardless of vaccination status.“We welcome the further easing of Covid-19...
Reuters

South African military deployed to flood-ravaged province

UMBUMBULU, South Africa, April 18 (Reuters) - Thousands of South African soldiers will help with relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal province, where more than 440 people have died in floods and mudslides and dozens more are missing. A week after the torrential rains began, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)...
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
BBC

KwaZulu-Natal floods: South Africa army sends 10,000 troops

The South African military says it is deploying more than 10,000 troops to help with relief and rescue operations following the devastating floods that swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal province last week. More than 440 people have died, and the search is continuing for 63 people who are still missing.
US News and World Report

U.S. Focused on Delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Ethiopia's Tigray

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield told Reuters on Wednesday the top U.S. priority in the region is the delivery of humanitarian aid to Ethiopia's conflict-ravaged Tigray region, where millions are dependent on it. "Our efforts are focused squarely on effecting the initiation...
AFP

S. Africa ministers to the front as flood effort stutters

South Africa's government Tuesday sought to reassure a worried public about efforts to help the east coast, where millions remained without water more than a week after deadly storms pounded the region. However, many in South African are wary of the government efforts, recalling the recent experience of emergency funds that were looted or misspent at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
TravelNoire

Floods In South Africa, The Largest In Decades, Kill 400 People And Leave Thousands Homeless

South Africa is suffering from one of the largest floods in decades over the last few days when heavy rains severely hit nearly all the regions in the country. Hundreds of people were confirmed dead and thousands were left without shelter, water and power. The country’s authorities announced this Friday they are looking for survivors after the floods in South Africa killed nearly 400 people, according to the latest count. More than 40,000 people were affected by the disaster, officials say. At least 140 schools were affected by the floods, according to local officials. The rest reopened their doors this past Wednesday, but there were fewer students.
Reuters

First COVID, now floods empty South Africa's eastern beach resorts

UMDLOTI, South Africa (Reuters) - After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic keeping tourists away, South African resorts along the popular eastern Indian Ocean coastline were hoping for a bumper Easter weekend. But torrential rain last week triggered floods and mudslides, killing more than 440 people, knocking out power and...
The Independent

UK’s anti-slavery commissioner slams ‘lack of humanity’ in Rwanda asylum deal

The UK’s anti-slavery commissioner has slammed the “lack of humanity” of the government’s plans to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda, warning trafficking victims sent there are likely to be deprived of support.Responding to the controversial deal for the first time, Dame Sara Thornton told The Independent she had “significant concerns”, citing evidence the African country has detained thousands of potential trafficking victims without providing them with proper care in the past year.The multi-million-pound deal between the UK and Rwanda, announced last Thursday, will see asylum seekers in the UK flown 4,000 miles away to have their asylum claims processed by Rwandan authorities.The...
IFLScience

Watch A Mysterious “Flying Whirlpool” Whizz Through The Skies Over Hawai'i

The Subaru Telescope in Hawai'i captured a strange “flying whirlpool” whizzing across the night sky at the weekend. Anyone looking up would have been very curious at its cause, before probably shrugging and moving on because it's 2022, and if this was the year aliens got in contact, frankly, no one would be surprised.
