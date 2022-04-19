News13, The Blood Connection hosting donor drive on Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Wanted: Blood donors!

News13 and The Blood Connection are hosting a blood drive until 5 p.m. Tuesday at Webster University, located at 4589 Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Donors will receive a $20 eGift card, a blood donor shirt and a coupon for a free pastry from Panera Bread.

Walk-in appointments are available.

The Blood Connection serves dozens of counties across the Carolinas.

