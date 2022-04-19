ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

Body found in Three Rivers identified as missing man

By Rachel Van Gilder
 1 day ago

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — The body found in Three Rivers last week is that of a man who has been missing for months, police say.

The Three Rivers Police Department said Tuesday that the remains are that David Michael Abrams, 66.

Abrams was last seen in Three Rivers on Christmas Day 2021.

The remains were found by a neighbor on the afternoon of April 11 in some woods between the St. Joseph River and Second Avenue near Wood Street.

Police say they are still investigating what caused Abrams’ death.

Anyone with information about Abrams or his death should contact police at 269.278.1235 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

City
LOUISVILLE, KY
