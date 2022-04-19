ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

By Aliza Chasan
 1 day ago

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said.

Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he was in custody, Bonilla, now 49, told officers he’d stabbed his girlfriend and left her body in a dumpster. Detectives were never able to find Alvarez’ body .

Investigators found traces of Alvarez’ blood in the Bronx apartment she apparently shared with Bonilla and her dog, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. They also obtained surveillance video showing Alvarez walking her dog daily until July 27, 2016.

That was the last Alvarez was ever seen. Two days later, Bonilla was caught on camera pushing a shopping cart dripping with blood.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark today announced that a Bronx man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after being found guilty by a jury of second-degree Murder for stabbing his girlfriend to death.

District Attorney Clark said, “The defendant killed his girlfriend and disposed of her body like garbage. Although her remains were never recovered, a jury listened to the facts of the case and found the defendant guilty. I hope this sentence brings some solace to the victim’s family.”

District Attorney Clark said the defendant, Miguel Bonilla, 49, was sentenced today to 25 years to life in prison by Bronx Supreme Court Justice Margaret Clancy. The defendant was found guilty of second-degree Murder after a jury trial on January 31, 2022.

At his arraignment , prosecutors said Bonilla had killed Alvarez after he realized he hated her. He was found guilty of second-degree murder after a jury trial on Jan. 31.

“The defendant killed his girlfriend and disposed of her body like garbage,” Clark said. “Although her remains were never recovered, a jury listened to the facts of the case and found the defendant guilty. I hope this sentence brings some solace to the victim’s family.”

Frank Richman
1d ago

He wont last long in state prison.. the real inmates are going to have fun with him.

