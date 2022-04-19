ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji Rotary, Sanford Health to host blood screening event

By Larissa Donovan
bemidjinow.com
 1 day ago

The Bemidji Rotary Club and Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota will host a blood screening event next month. Appointments are required for the three-day event, Wednesday through Friday, May 18-20, at the Bemidji Medical...

bemidjinow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

FGH to host free head-neck screening clinic

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital is inviting Pine Belt residents to take a preventative step when it comes to a healthy head. FGH, in conjunction with Mississippi State Department of Health, will be hosting a head, neck and oral cancer screening from noon to 3 p.m. on April 7.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WETM 18 News

Corning Rotary Club hosting potato pancake and kovbasa dinner

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Corning NY Rotary Club is hosting a potato pancake and kovbasa (kielbasa) dinner in support of the Rotary International Foundation’s Ukraine Relief Efforts. The dinner will be hosted at the Corning American Legion on Thursday, April 7 from 4–7 p.m. The price listed is $15 per adult and $5 for […]
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Bemidji, MN
Health
City
Bemidji, MN
WTOK-TV

Vitalant hosts annual Spring Fling Blood Drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A lot of people turned out to give the gift of life Friday in Meridian. The annual Vitalant Spring Fling Blood Drive continues until 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall. The need for blood donations has been at an all-time high the last couple...
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Count#Blood Test#The Bemidji Rotary Club#Paul Bunyan Broadcasting#Bemidji State University#Twitter
The Times

LifeChange, Tigard Rotary host African dinner fundraiser April 9

Women at Beaverton's LifeChange Center will cook traditional East African recipes for the April 9 event. The LifeChange Center in Beaverton partnered with the Tigard Breakfast Rotary Club and the Harambee Centre to teach its residents about Kenyan culture and cooking and host a dinner on Saturday, April 9. The LifeChange Center for Women and Children, one of two centers run by the local nonprofit Union Gospel Mission, is a faith-based, transitional recovery community. The center aims to help its residents "heal from past traumas" and "break free" of addiction, abuse and homelessness. The Rotary Club partnered with LifeChange late...
TIGARD, OR
WSAV News 3

The Blood Connection, Savannah State partner to host blood drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University has partnered with The Blood Connection(TBC) for the first time to host a blood drive. The blood drive will be held on Mar. 28 near the King Frazier Student Center located at 3219 College St. in the Kennedy parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Each blood donor will receive a $10 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
FL Radio Group

Geneva General Hospital Hosting Blood Drive on Friday

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis, its worst blood shortage in over a decade, and here’s your chance to help out. Geneva General Hospital will host a blood drive Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Conference Room A/B on the basement level. Donors will get a ten-dollar Fanatics e-gift card and also be entered for a chance to win a trip to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
GENEVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Moderna Shots For Under 6 | Rotary Blood Drive | Funds Raised For Ukraine Aid

Moderna plans to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6 months to 6 years. Clinical trial data shows the dose, which is about a quarter of that used for an adult, has some efficacy against COVID-19 in those age ranges, in a two shot regime. It proved to be 44% effective at preventing infection in those aged 6 months to 2 years, and 38% among those aged 2 to 6. If approved, it will be the first COVID-19 vaccine for those under 5.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WLUC

Third graders learn to swim during school day at Iron Mountain YMCA

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An important life skill, third graders in and around Dickinson County get to learn how to swim for free. It happens during school hours thanks to a non-profit organization. Bryan Johnson’s Woodland Elementary third grade class is one of 15 classes getting free swim lessons...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
The Independent

Florida’s Health Department says transgender young people should not receive any gender-affirming care

Florida’s Department of Health has issued guidance against gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including “social gender transition” measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.The guidance issued by the department on 20 April under Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo pushes against federal health guidance that finds that gender-affirming care for young transgender people is “crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system.”In its non-binding notice to health providers in the state, Florida’s Health Department issued a...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy