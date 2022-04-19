Bemidji Rotary, Sanford Health to host blood screening event

Moderna plans to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 6 months to 6 years. Clinical trial data shows the dose, which is about a quarter of that used for an adult, has some efficacy against COVID-19 in those age ranges, in a two shot regime. It proved to be 44% effective at preventing infection in those aged 6 months to 2 years, and 38% among those aged 2 to 6. If approved, it will be the first COVID-19 vaccine for those under 5.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO