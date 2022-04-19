Frost Advisory issued for Brunswick, Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Emporia; Greensville; Isle of Wight; James City; Southampton; Surry; Sussex FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in northeast North Carolina, Northampton. In southeast Virginia, City of Emporia, Greensville, Isle of Wight, James City, Southampton, Surry and Sussex. * WHEN...Until noon EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas including some roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 853 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in additional flooding across the entire area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Smithfield, Emporia, Courtland, Garysburg, Wakefield, Boykins, Surry, Dahlia, Isle Of Wight, Gaston, Conway, Seaboard, Ivor, Newsoms, Dendron, Sedley, Homeville, Zuni and Green Plain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

