Projected Oregon Ducks depth chart for Week 5 of spring practice

Should I stay or should I go? That seems to be the question on college athletes' minds more than ever these days and in the case of Jonah Miller, and according to On3.com, the answer is to go. The 6-foot-7, 260-pounder from Tucson, Ariz. came to Oregon has one of the top offensive linemen coming out of high school in 2020 where he opted out of his senior year due to the pandemic, he also redshirted his freshman season at Oregon. He was then moved to the defensive side of the ball in hopes of receiving more playing time. It seems as if the move just wasn't for Miller. Couple the switch to defense and a brand new coaching staff, it's not surprising the former four-star recruit has decided to leave the program.

