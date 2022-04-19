ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Projected Oregon Ducks depth chart for Week 5 of spring practice

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks open their fifth week of spring practice Tuesday morning. After each week of spring, The Oregonian/OregonLive will project the team’s depth chart. Injuries and other absences will be noted and updated. Here is the projected Oregon depth chart as the Ducks begin...

deseret.com

This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State

Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
WAFB.com

LSU spring football week 3

LSU defensive coordinator Matt House talks after spring practice. LSU football is close to wrapping up its third week of spring ball and the new leader in charge of the defense talked at the podium on Thursday, April 14. BeSean McCray leads Gold Team to 33-13 win in Southern Spring...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eugene, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lineman Jonah Miller leaving Oregon to enter into transfer portal

Should I stay or should I go? That seems to be the question on college athletes’ minds more than ever these days and in the case of Jonah Miller, and according to On3.com, the answer is to go. The 6-foot-7, 260-pounder from Tucson, Ariz. came to Oregon has one of the top offensive linemen coming out of high school in 2020 where he opted out of his senior year due to the pandemic, he also redshirted his freshman season at Oregon. He was then moved to the defensive side of the ball in hopes of receiving more playing time. It seems as if the move just wasn’t for Miller. Couple the switch to defense and a brand new coaching staff, it’s not surprising the former four-star recruit has decided to leave the program. List 'He's good, he's not great;' College coaches, NFL scouts offer harsh criticism of Kayvon Thibodeaux
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Lawyer for UO: Marcus Mariota shouldn’t testify about Doug Brenner’s pro prospects

EUGENE — A lawyer representing the University of Oregon in the civil trial against former UO offensive lineman Doug Brenner argued Monday that former Ducks star quarterback Marcus Mariota shouldn’t be allowed to testify about his former teammates’ NFL prospects because the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner “is not an expert in understanding the holistic skill set that an offensive lineman needs to make it to the NFL.”
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

LSU Running Back Corey Kiner Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU will have one less body in the backfield as sophomore running back Corey Kiner announced he'd be entering the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Kiner, who recently suffered a high ankle sprain according to coach Brian Kelly, was the second leading rusher for the Tigers in 2021. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry, rushing for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries as a primary complementary piece to Tyrion Davis-Price during the 2021 year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Terrance Ferguson
On3.com

Dan Lanning shares Oregon update ahead of spring game

Dan Lanning is wrapping up his first-ever spring practice as a head coach, with Oregon set to host their annual spring game on Saturday. Just one practice on Thursday remains before the exhibition, with another scheduled for next Monday to put a bow on the progress the Ducks have made.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon, Oregon State finish 1-2 at Pac-12 women’s golf championship, record finish for both schools

Oregon won its first-ever Pac-12 women’s golf championship and Oregon State tied for second at the 54-hole conference tournament Wednesday at Eugene Country Club. The Ducks shot a 2-over 870 for 54 holes to beat Oregon State and Stanford by seven strokes. For the Beavers, it was the best finish at the conference tournament in school history. OSU’s previous high was sixth in 1993.
EUGENE, OR
#The Oregon Ducks#Nos
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks safety Steve Stephens IV expecting to play in spring game

EUGENE — Nearly six months since his 2021 season ended, Steve Stephens IV is expecting to see the field again at Autzen Stadium. The Oregon Ducks safety injured his right hamstring during the win over Colorado on Oct. 30 and missed the remainder of the season, finishing the year with 33 tackles, with two for loss, and a pass breakup.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon’s rich football history will be front-and-center for Ducks’ spring game

Embracing Oregon Ducks football history hasn’t really been a feature in the last two coaching regimes in Eugene. That’s not to say that coaches like Mario Cristobal or Willie Taggart showed any disregard for Oregon legends of the past, but rather that they didn’t make an openly concerted effort to celebrate the Oregon lore. Dan Lanning is actively changing that. On Tuesday night, it was announced that he has invited Duck legends Alex Molden and Walter Thurmond III to come back to campus and watch the Spring Game. On Wednesday, TE Ed Dickson was added to that list as well. Lanning is...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s identity and prep for the Ducks spring game

The Oregon Ducks are just days away from the annual spring game, which is set to take place at 1 p.m. in Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon. In preparation, Oregon practiced once again in the Moshofsky Center on Tuesday morning, looking to get some last work in before they showcase what the new coaching staff and roster have been building ahead of the annual scrimmage. Afterward, head coach Dan Lanning met with media members and discussed some injury updates, as well as previewing what we expect to see on Saturday. He also talked about the importance of building an identity at Oregon,...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

