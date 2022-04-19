Local United Way hires new CEO

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Having left Inditex Group last month, Pablo Isla is moving on and will become chairman of IE University’s International Advisory Board. IE is a private university with campuses in Madrid, and across Spain, and offers undergraduate, postgraduate, doctorate and executive education programs in business, global and public affairs, technology, architecture and design, and law.More from WWDInside the Revolve Festival at CoachellaGetting Ready at Revolve Coachella with Peyton ListMen's Fall 2022 Fashion Trend: Remixed Knitwear Isla — who as chief executive officer and executive chairman helped to steer Zara’s parent Inditex through a phase...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO