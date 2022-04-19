ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Guardiola on injuries, Ake... and not on Haaland

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking before Wednesday's Premier League home game against Brighton. After reports overnight that a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland, external was getting closer, Guardiola shut it...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

