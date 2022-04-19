ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mac Miller’s Drug Dealer Sentenced To Almost 11 Years Behind Bars

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

The person responsible for selling Mac Miller the drugs that resulted in his death will spend over a decade behind bars. Rolling Stone reported Ryan Michael Reavis, one of three drug dealers charged was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison on Monday (April 18.) Reavis claimed to be the middle man in the drug buy, saying he was unaware the counterfeit oxycodone pills he provided to a fellow dealer who sold the drugs to the rapper were laced with deadly fentanyl.

U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II issued the sentencing after hearing a statement from Miller’s mother from prosecutors.

More from VIBE.com

“My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything—his life, plans, music, dreams,” read the statement according to the report.

Miller died at the age of 26 on Sept. 7, 2018, after consuming a mixture of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and Coroner. In his story, Reavis claimed he only became aware the pills were deadly when he was arrested a year after Mac Miller’s death by overdose.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elia Herrera explained to the judge that the 39-year-old was still selling pills since the rapper had died. When arrested he was found with three guns in his possession, digital scales that had heroin and methamphetamine residue, blank prescription pads, and small baggies.

“This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me. They’d never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am,” Reavis told the court Rolling Stone reported. “My perspective has changed. My heart has changed.”

Reavis was also sentenced to three years of supervised release with drug testing on top of his prison sentence. Two other men have also been charged in the case. Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl in October 2021 and will serve 17 years. According to prosecutors, the case against co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, is still pending.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Murderer Says 2003 ‘Playboy’ Article Will Prove Innocence

Click here to read the full article. The alleged shooter, Karl Jordan Jr., in the previously-cold case murder of Jam Master Jay is requesting for his indictment to be dismissed or at least a separate trial from his rumored co-assailant, Ronald Washington, based on an article from a 2003 issue of Playboy titled “The Last Days of Jam Master Jay.” Lawyers representing Jordan filed a new motion on Monday (April 11) stating that the murder charges should be dropped since the government took too long to indict him in August 2020. Federal authorities claim Jordan broke into the slain DJ’s Queens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Intruder Shot On DaBaby’s Property During Attempted Home Invasion

Click here to read the full article. An intruder was reportedly shot at a property owned by rap star DaBaby during what appears to be an attempted home invasion. According to the Troutman Police Department in North Carolina, the shooting occurred on Wednesday evening (April 13) around 7:45 p.m. ET with officers responding to reports of shots fired. “Officers arrived on the scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound,” a press release stated. “The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment.”More from VIBE.comDaBaby And YoungBoy Never Broke Again Release 'Better...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Vibe

Footage Of Jay Z’s 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance With Michael Jackson Discovered

Click here to read the full article. Footage has surfaced of Jay Z’s legendary 2001 performance at New York City radio station Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert, during which he famously brought out late music icon Michael Jackson onstage. The clip, which was uploaded on YouTube by HipHopVCR, includes the clearest footage of Hov’s performance from that day that’s been made available thus far. The performance, which took place in June 2001 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., included a number of memorable moments that added to Jay Z’s legend. One of the more notable highlights was Hov’s debut of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Mac Miller Unseen Footage Resurfaces After 'Macadelic' 10th Year Vinyl Drops

To commemorate the ten years since the release of Mac Miller's mixtape "Macadelic," the late rapper's estate dropped a limited-edition vinyl and never-before-seen footages that will surely delight fans. Mac Miller Death and Memorial Tributes. Shrouded by controversy, Mac Miller's death has brought up various sentiments from fans and the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Miller
KEPR

Benton City drug trafficker with gang ties sentenced to almost 16 years in prison

SPOKANE -- A U.S. District Judge sentenced Julio Leal Parra, 47, of Benton City, to 191 months in federal prison for leading and organizing a drug trafficking conspiracy with ties to the Sinaloa cartel. Chief Judge Bastian also ordered Parra to pay a $50,000 money judgement in lieu of forfeiture of assets and to serve five years on federal supervision if he is allowed to remain in the United States. Parra’s drug trafficking organization operated out of the Tri-Cities area.
BENTON CITY, WA
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Drugs#Drug Possession#Drug Dealers#Madden Nfl
GamesRadar+

I dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP

I'm suddenly very aware of the cocaine stuffed deep inside my jacket pocket. Somewhere else on my person, I'm not sure where exactly because I'm wearing skinny jeans, are multiple bags of heroin. All told, I'm carrying a haul of illicit drugs with a street value of around $500,000. I'm also standing next to a cop. A uniformed cop with his gun raised. Not at me, but at the poor schmuck who just helped me steal a quad bike. He's handcuffed, on his knees with his hands behind his back. He's just been tasered. And now I'm staring down the iron sights of my Shrewsbury Uzi 9mm, trained unshakably on the forehead of my one-time partner in crime.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Brett Favre Allegedly Involved In $8 Million Welfare Scam

Click here to read the full article. Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been linked to an $8 million welfare scam, in which Favre and others are accused of misappropriating funds from the state of Mississippi for personal use and other expenditures. Text messages from Favre to John Davis, director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, requesting assistance from Davis and another state official in helping clear a debt he and his wife had accrued, were recently published as part of an expose documenting Favre’s reach with Mississippi state officials.More from VIBE.comSports Talk: That Didn't Take LongTerrell Owens Talks Chad...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

8 From Louisiana Indicted for Drug and Gun Charges Involving fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

8 From Louisiana Indicted for Drug and Gun Charges Involving fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine. Louisiana – Michael Alexander, Sr., a/k/a “Monsta,” a/k/a “Jamond,” age 39, Attrel Anderson, a/k/a “Trey,” a/k/a “Trel,” a/k/a “Da Boi,” age 30, Terrell Haynes, a/k/a “Redman, ”age 43, Star Robichaux, age 42, Joshua Prine, age 41, Michael Alexander, Jr., a/k/a “Mike Mike,” age 21, Brandon Baker, age 36, and Louis Bells, Jr., age 21, residents of Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, were charged on March 25, 2022, in a sealed twenty-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury. The superseding indictment was unsealed on March 31, 2022. Charges include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Vibe

Vibe

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy