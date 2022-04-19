Masks no longer required on public transportation following federal ruling

Portrait of woman wearing mask inside airplane while reading safety instructions. (Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images)

The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce the mask mandate on public transportation, although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend people wear masks on public transit.

This follows a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump in 2020 who ruled that the CDC failed to adequately explain its reasons for the mandate and did not allow public comment in violation of federal procedures for issuing new rules, vacating the national COVID mask mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation.

The Biden administration is reviewing the court's ruling and the Justice Department will determine whether it will appeal.

Several airlines, including United Airlines, have written statements saying that effective immediately masks will no longer be required on domestic flights or certain international flights. Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have made similar announcements stating masks are now optional.

"While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventative measure against COVID-19," Amtrak wrote in a statement. "Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."

The CDC mandate applied to airplanes, trains, buses, taxis and ride-shares among other forms of public transit. Ride-share app Uber also recently announced that it was ending its mask mandate for riders and drivers.

The CDC extended the mask mandate for 15 days less than a week before the decision came, as the more contagious omicron subvariant BA.2 spreads nationally.

Airlines have repeatedly asked the Biden administration to the drop mask mandate as well as other restrictions such as pre-departure testing for all international arrivals, including citizens, CNBC reported.