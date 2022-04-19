Guardian Jobs announces senior promotions

Guardian Jobs, the dedicated recruitment platform of Guardian Media Group (GMG) today announces the appointment of David Bryant to the position of Director of Jobs - Sales and Marketing and Helen Newton to the position of Director of Jobs - Product and Operations, reporting to Guardian Media Group’s chief advertising officer and CEO international, Claire Blunt.

David will be responsible for leading and managing the sales and marketing teams with accountability for growing revenues via sales to customers and agencies.

Helen will be responsible for leading and managing the product, data and operations teams with accountability for growing revenues via product and system enhancements and data developments.

In partnership, David and Helen will execute the company’s business strategies within Guardian Jobs, lead and manage a best in class team and with full P&L responsibility they will be responsible for all financial and strategic planning.

Kirsty Campbell and Frances Leigh-Husband will step into Head of Sales roles, responsible for acquisition and retention respectively supporting David in the delivery of profitable revenue growth.

Claire Blunt, chief advertising officer, said: “I’m delighted to be able to promote our talented team in critical areas of the business, which ensures sustainable growth of our clients, our people and our reputation. The new leadership team will help us to continue to deliver great results from the Jobs business following outstanding revenues in 2021.”

David said: “I am extremely proud to step into the Director of Jobs - Sales and Marketing role. Guardian Jobs plays an important role in the recruitment industry; I’m looking forward to building on the brand and image we have already created and will work closely with the team to ensure that we will always be a customer focused business first and foremost.”

Helen said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of Director of Jobs - Product and Operations. We have a great team and I am looking forward to continuing our strive for operational excellence on our digital transformation journey whilst ensuring that we have the right data and insights to help inform our decisions.”

-ends-

For more information please contact:

media.enquiries@theguardian.com

Notes to editors

About Guardian Media Group

Guardian Media Group is amongst the UK’s leading media organisations. Its core business is Guardian News & Media (GNM), publisher of theguardian.com, one of the largest English-speaking quality news websites in the world. In the UK, GNM publishes the Guardian newspaper six days a week and the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper, The Observer.

About Guardian Jobs

Guardian Jobs is the dedicated recruitment site of the Guardian News and Media group. The Guardian has been the market leader in recruitment across the quality press for almost 20 years. With an audience comprising high quality jobseekers, the site only lists the highest calibre vacancies in sectors that include Media, Education, NHS, Government, Graduate, Secretarial, Charities, Marketing, Social Care and Arts among others.