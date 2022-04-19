Jayne Allen’s ‘Black Girls’ Novel Trilogy Getting TV Adaptation With AGC Studios

Click here to read the full article.

AGC Television, the TV wing of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios , is optioning a trio of books written by American author Jayne Allen .

The first two novels in the series – Black Girls Must Die Exhausted and Black Girls Must Be Magic – will be followed by an as-yet unnamed third book in the trilogy.

A search for a writer is set to get underway. Allen will be an executive producer on the series, as will AGC’s Ford, Television President Lourdes Diaz, EVP of TV and Film Glendon Palmer, and Creative Executive Lorelle Lynch.

The books follow Tabitha Walker, a woman whose checklist is almost complete: A good job, down payment for a house, a promising relationship, and even a standing Saturday appointment with a reliable hairstylist. Tabitha is on the precipice of attaining the aspirational, stable life of her dreams when she’s given an unexpected health diagnosis that gives her only six months to fulfil one of the most prized dreams on her list: having children. With the help of her best friends, the irreverent Laila and headstrong Alexis, and the generational wisdom of her grandmother, Tab must reimagine and reinvent the future she always dreamed of. Like many black women throughout history, Tab will create her own path by any means necessary.

Allen said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the visionary AGC team to bring the everyday magic of Tabitha Walker and her friends to life on the screen. AGC will be the perfect custodians of these stories for the vibrant, passionate community that has been created by the Black Girls novels and now for an even broader audience.”