‘The Menu’ First Look: Anya Taylor-Joy Enters Ralph Fiennes’ Mysterious Kitchen for Mark Mylod Film

What’s on the menu for Adam McKay’s next dark comedy?

Following Oscar-nominated “Don’t Look Up,” mega-producer McKay turns his attention to the elite culinary world with “The Menu,” from “Succession” director and executive producer Mark Mylod. The film is set to be released in theaters November 18 from Searchlight Pictures, setting “The Menu” up for a potential Oscar play.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult star as a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island to indulge in a lavish tasting menu, prepared by a famed chef ( Ralph Fiennes ). Yet their appetites are satisfied with some unusual ingredients and shocking surprises. While the full plot of the darkly comedic psychological thriller remains under wraps, there are no doubt enough meaty twists and turns to go around.

Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang, and John Leguizamo also star. Screenwriters Will Tracy (a writer on “Succession” as well as “John Oliver”) and Seth Reiss (writing supervisor on “Seth Meyers”) penned the film, and Betsy Koch also co-produces along with McKay.

Lead Taylor-Joy will next be seen in an untitled David O. Russell film as well as George Miller’s “Furiosa,” a “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel. The “Northman” actress is also attached to Scott Frank’s “Laughter in the Dark” adaptation.

Producer McKay recently wrapped “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” before executive-producing the Amy Adams–led miniseries “Kings of America,” based on the true story behind Walmart. McKay’s “Bad Blood” Theranos feature is still in the works starring Jennifer Lawrence as Elizabeth Holmes, with McKay writing, directing, and producing. “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer also is slated to star in McKay’s “Big Swiss” TV series about transcribing sex therapy sessions.

McKay previously told IndieWire that the mission behind his production company, Hyperobject Industries, is to reflect the current muddled state of America. “Our whole company is geared toward the idea that we’re in a fracturing moment,” McKay said. “What does it mean for storytelling?”

Citing his spotlight on the exaggerated wealthy in “Succession” and now “The Menu,” McKay continued, “The key to all of it is income inequality. If we could really solve that, it will solve our political problems and the climate crisis as well. That’s my soapbox.”

“The Menu” premieres November 22 in theaters.