When a Chicagoan hears the word “Polish,” a hot dog-esque smoked sausage might come to mind — or the eastern Slavic ethnic group these Chicago mainstays are named for. It’s long been claimed that outside of Warsaw, Poland, Chicago, Illinois is the largest Polish city in the world. While 2020 census data still emerges, according to the 2000 census “nearly one third of all Polish immigrants in the United States live in the Chicago area.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO