Jose Altuve came up limp in the Astros’ recent game against the Angels and Houston immediately feared the worst. But after he was not placed on the injured list the following day, there was growing optimism that Altuve avoided a long-term injury and could return as soon as possible. But the Astros officially placed him on the 10-day IL on Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO