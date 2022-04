WEST CHESTER — A West Chester man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that took place in West Chester earlier this month. On April 6, 2022, at 9 p.m., the West Chester Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Darlington Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. Through an investigation, it was determined that William Wallace Jr., 41 from West Chester, committed a robbery inside a residence. Wallace was taken into custody and transported to the police station where he was processed and charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. Wallace was transported to Chester County Prison for arraignment.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO