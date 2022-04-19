ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Attorney General James talks opioids in the Capital Region

By Johan Sheridan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7nZ8_0fDZc14G00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York Attorney General Letitia James held a virtual press conference to address continued efforts to support families and communities impacted by the opioid crisis in the Capital Region. It started at 11:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

New York State COVID update, April 19

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday. “As we continue to monitor two new and highly contagious variants, the vaccine and the booster remain our best tools to move forward safely through this pandemic,” Hochul said. “If you haven’t gotten vaccinated or boosted, make an appointment […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James secures additional court order against AAUCONNECT for defrauding customers

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced another court victory against fraudulent post-graduate basketball program AAUCONNECT, which has been ordered to pay an additional $40,000 to seven families that were defrauded by the company. This announcement follows a 2020 court decision that required the program’s owners to issue refunds to former customers and banned them from owning or operating any high school program and post-graduate high school basketball. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that AAUCONNECT had advertised itself as a premier basketball training program and collected tuition money, but failed to provide the training, housing, and education promised. Today’s supplemental judgment brings the total amount of victim restitution to $279,040, on top of $135,000 secured in civil penalties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Register Citizen

CT Attorney General William Tong seeks reelection

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong launched his reelection campaign Thursday. In a short video, Tong, a Democrat from Stamford, promoted his record of going after big corporations, including leading price-fixing litigation against Big Pharma, and investigating the harms posed by social media platforms on youth. Much of his first term...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Person
Letitia James
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Attorney General#Capital Region#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
FOOD & DRINKS
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD: 18 arrested with drugs, guns, money

The Albany Police Department and Marshals, arrested 18 people this past week after executing several search warrants across the City of Albany. This comes after Albany Police addressed drug trafficking and gang activity along the Central Avenue corridor in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy