Fort Oglethorpe, GA-(WDEF-TV) Ringgold tallied three runs in the top of the 7th to knock off rival LFO 6-3 on Thursday at LFO High School. The Tigers built a 3-0 lead, but the Warriors scored twice in the 5th and once more in the 6th to tie the game at three. In the 7th, the Tigers got a pair of runs on sac flies as well as a Dre Morris RBI double to secure the win.

RINGGOLD, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO