Is Ryan Getzlaf a Future Hockey Hall of Famer?

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Joel Armia has been granted a leave of absence from the team for family reasons, interim head coach Martin St. Louis expects to be back behind the bench next season, Michael Pezzetta has been suspended for two games, the Laval Rocket are on the verge of clinching a berth in the American Hockey League (AHL) playoffs, and Nick Suzuki would accept an invitation from Hockey Canada to play in the upcoming IIHF World Championship.
