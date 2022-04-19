ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Is Ryan Getzlaf a Future Hockey Hall of Famer?

By Steven Ellis,Ryan Kennedy The Hockey News
Tri-City Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Ryan Getzlaf's NHL career coming to a...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Playoffs hopes slapped with harsh truth after gut-wrenching loss to Devils

The Vegas Golden Knights have not missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far in their young existence as an NHL franchise. But they might just be on the verge of experiencing an early vacation for the first time since they arrived in the league as an expansion team in the 2017-18 season. After losing to the New Jersey Devils Monday night at home, 3-2, the Golden Knights are now four points back of the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference with just five games left to play.
NEWARK, NJ
ClutchPoints

Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes shocking decision on future in NHL

Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is in his 18th year in the NHL, having been serving between the net for nearly two decades. After joining the Wild at the trade deadline, it was widely expected that this would be Fleury’s final go-around in the league. That may not be the case, however. According to Allan Walsh, the 37-year-old Wild goalie revealed that he wants to play another season in the league and is not quite ready to call it a career.
NHL
96.1 The Breeze

Rick Jeanneret Gets Key To The City Of Niagara Falls

Buffalo Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret who is in his last season calling games for the team received a special honor from his hometown of Niagara Falls, Ontario. Last week, Jeanneret posted on his Instagram page that he had the incredible honor of getting the key to his hometown of Niagara Falls, Ontario.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
NBC Sports

Bordeleau's hockey IQ stands out in NHL debut with Sharks

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. Thomas Bordeleau’s...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Getzlaf
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Price, St. Louis, Suzuki, and More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Joel Armia has been granted a leave of absence from the team for family reasons, interim head coach Martin St. Louis expects to be back behind the bench next season, Michael Pezzetta has been suspended for two games, the Laval Rocket are on the verge of clinching a berth in the American Hockey League (AHL) playoffs, and Nick Suzuki would accept an invitation from Hockey Canada to play in the upcoming IIHF World Championship.
NHL
NHL

Predators to Host Smashville Open House at Bridgestone Arena on April 23

Season Ticket Citizens will have an exclusive window to add-on seats starting at 2:30 p.m. with the Open House starting at 5 p.m. Nashville, Tenn. (April 19, 2022) - The Nashville Predators organization will host an Open House at Bridgestone Arena on April 23 at 5 p.m. to give fans the first chance to secure seats for the 2022-23 Full and Half season ticket plans and guarantee access to every home playoff game with significant savings. Season Ticket Citizens will have an exclusive window to add-on seats starting at 2:30 p.m. and there will be special Open House savings on playoff ticketing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Kraken add Zamboni-driving Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore as minority team owners

The Kraken now have Beast Mode. Seattle’s first-year National Hockey League team announced Monday former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch and Seattle-based Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore are new part owners of the Kraken. The team made the news with a video it produced of Lynch doing doughnuts on the rink...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Hall Of Fame#The Hockey News#Roustan Media Ltd
NHL

Fleury aiming to play at least one more season in NHL

Wild goalie says 'body is still holding up' at age 37. Marc-Andre Fleury plans to play in the NHL next season. "I would like to play at least another season," Fleury said Tuesday. "I decided that recently. I still enjoy playing. I still have fun, my body is still holding up, most of the time. But yes, another season and we'll see after."
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Re-assign Lukas Reichel to AHL for IceHogs’ Playoff Push

The Chicago Blackhawks re-assigned Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL, Chicago interim head coach Derek King told the media after a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday. The 19-year-old rookie forward tallied a lone assist in 11 NHL games this season. The Blackhawks opted to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Commentary: Campbell, Spezza, Giordano & Simmonds

If Sheldon Keefe’s game plan against the Philadelphia Flyers was to make sure that Jack Campbell got a lot more work in this game than he had in recent games, the plan worked very well. The Flyers had 58.5 percent of the scoring chances and 57.3 percent of the expected goals in the game. However, Campbell stood tall, only allowing two goals while the mishmash of lines that Keefe put on the ice scored five of their own.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Moritz Seider: Clear Favorite for Calder Trophy

Moritz Seider has the opportunity to accomplish something that no Detroit Red Wings player has done since the Original Six era: Win the Calder Trophy. That’s right – the last Red Wings player to take home the NHL’s rookie-of-the-year award was goaltender Roger Crozier in 1965. Since then, a few have come close. Steve Yzerman (1984), Sergei Fedorov (1991), Nicklas Lidstrom (1992), Henrik Zetterberg (2003), and Jimmy Howard (2010) all finished second in Calder Trophy voting.
DETROIT, MI
Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes legend Shane Doan named GM of Team Canada

Arizona Coyotes chief hockey development officer and former team captain Shane Doan was named general manager of Canada’s Men’s National Team for the 2022 Indoor Ice Hockey Federation World Championship on Monday. Coyotes first-year head coach André Tourigny will serve as an assistant coach under Claude Julien.
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

Islanders pay tribute to Hall of Famer Mike Bossy (Video)

The New York Islanders paid tribute to Hockey Hall of Famer and franchise icon Mike Bossy on Tuesday night before their game against the Florida Panthers. Bossy, one of the greatest and most popular players in franchise history, died last week at the age of 65 following a battle with lung cancer. This was the Islanders’ first home game since then.
ELMONT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy