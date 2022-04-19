ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSP: Travel results of crashes, deaths during Easter weekend

By Vivian Muniz
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have released data crashes, injuries, and deaths that occurred during the Easter weekend travels.

PSP investigated 449 vehicle crashes, which resulted in more than 100 injured travelers and four deaths during the Easter holiday weekend.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in 10% of the crashes, including one fatal crash. There were 341 DUI arrests throughout the weekend.

Police also arrested 255 individuals on criminal charges and issued 13,490 traffic citations between April 15-17.

CRASH DATA

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2022 (3 days) 449 4 4 101 47 1
2019 (3 days) 540 1 2 129 38 0

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations
2022 (3 days) 341 4,784 57 415 8,234
2019 (3 days) 396 5,847 76 511 9,043

Statistical information was not collected during 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout Pennsylvania.

More information on 2022 Easter holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available .

